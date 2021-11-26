Adequate sleep is essential

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Getting adequate sleep is often difficult, but important. When we don’t get enough sleep, we don’t perform well. Sleep is necessary because it gives the body time to repair itself. Sleep is often an overlooked but essential element in rebuilding muscle, maintaining good skin and overall health, restoring one’s mood, senses, reflexes, cognition, and retention.

Getting a good night’s sleep boosts other abilities such as focus, mental alertness, retention, learning, problem solving, and decision-making skills. When we sleep our brains perform mental housekeeping making us able to recall experiences, dates, facts, and information regardless of importance.

We are better equipped to manage decisions, face challenges, or solve problems when we are well rested. There are even times in which sleeping on a situation can produce the answer for which we were looking. Sleep also allows us to pay attention and focus more intently and there is no denying that our mood suffers when we are sleep deprived.

Research shows that people who have fewer than six hours of sleep have a higher likelihood of obesity and more frequent illnesses. Many psychological problems stem from insufficient sleep, like depression, and anxiety. We are more likely to overact or respond negatively when we are sleep deprived. It’s apparent that sleep plays an integral role in our health, allowing us to be ready to take on the day.

So why don’t we get our sleep or enough sleep? Perhaps our lives are too busy and sleep seems like a waste of time, but this is a contradiction, because we gain productivity by spending some of our time in slumber. (Quality over quantity.) Then, there are many of us who suffer from sleep disorders such as poor-quality sleep, insomnia, or sleep apnea. If you feel you are not getting adequate rest, you can contact your doctor for a sleep study test.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 need seven to nine hours of sleep per night and adults over 65 need seven to eight hours. Yet, according to the Sleep Foundation, almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy during the day between three and seven days per week. Approximately 35 percent of adults report sleeping on average for less than seven hours per night; 42.6 percent of single parents sleep less than seven hours per night compared to 32.7 percent of adults in two-parent homes and 31 percent of adults with no children. And more than 32 percent of working adults reported sleeping six or fewer hours per night

Between 30 to 48 percent of older adults suffer from insomnia, and women are almost twice as likely to suffer from insomnia versus men. Then some of us snore (guilty, I snore myself awake at times), some sleepwalk, suffer from sleep apnea or restless leg syndrome. Almost 70 percent of adults, over the age of 40, awake to go to the bathroom at least once per night. Some awaken from a bad dream or nightmare, and nearly 60 percent of us suffer from frequent heartburn at night. With such statistics it’s a wonder anyone gets the sleep their body needs.

“Sleep is the golden chain that binds health and our bodies together.” ~Thomas Dekker

“Tired minds don’t plan well. Sleep first, plan later.” ~Walter Reisch

“Sleep is an essential part of life—but more important sleep is a gift.” ~William C. Dement

As an act of kindness, just be nice. How hard is it for you to do what we have all been repeatedly taught to do? Just be nice to others, treat others as you wish to be treated. If you cannot find nice within yourself, try getting the rest your body requires. It’s sure to help.

