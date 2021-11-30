Fatal crash takes life of Versailles man

Staff report

VERSAIILES — Darke County Deputies investigate fatal accident.

On Dec. 1, at 5:20 a.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Osgood Fire, Osgood Rescue, Versailles Fire Department, and the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the 9100 block of Day Road on a single vehicle accident.

Preliminary information revealed that a 2013 Black Chrysler Town and Country Minivan driven by Adam Puthoff, 33, o Versailles, was traveling eastbound on Day Road.

Mr. Puthoff’s vehicle went off the right side of the road way and struck a guardrail causing it to overturn. Puthoff succumbed to his injuries on the scene and the Darke County Coroner’s Office responded.

The case remains under investigation.