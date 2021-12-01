Davidson to speak at Wreaths Across America Event

Staff report

GREENVILLE — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly announces that Greenville Union Cemetery in Greenville, Ohio, is once again joining in the effort to support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2021. This is the fourth year that Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will be organizing Wreaths Across America at the cemetery in this national event on Dec. 18 at noon.

The goal for Greenville Union Cemetery is to honor each veteran by laying a wreath at their headstone. This ensures that each local hero who served to protect the freedoms of our country will never be forgotten, bringing the community together in patriotic commemoration. Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR is proud to announce that the goal has been met, and on Dec. 18, all 1,590 veterans’ graves will be honored.

The guest speaker this year is U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson. Before politics, Davidson enlisted in the Army as an infantryman. As part of the 3rd Infantry Division, he was stationed in Germany, and witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall. Davidson’s commanding officers recognized his potential and helped him earn an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He graduated near the top of his class as a student of American history and mechanical engineering. As an officer, he led in The Old Guard, the 75th Ranger Regiment, and the 101st Airborne Division.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for Americans to live freely. This year, there will be more than 2,700 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day — Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 — with more than two million volunteers coming together.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America at Greenville Union Cemetery are asked to be at the cemetery’s Soldier Section for the ceremony at noon, with wreath laying immediately following the ceremony.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event, open to all people.

Any questions, please contact [email protected] or Cemetery Superintendent Tracy Tryon at 937-548-3235.