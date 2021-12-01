Edison State to offer accelerated STNA class in December

Staff report

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training in December. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.

Offered through Edison State at Troy, the course will run from Dec. 6 to Dec. 22, 2021. From Dec. 6 to Dec. 17, classes will be held at Edison State at Troy Monday through Friday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Clinicals will be held from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22 from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brethren Retirement Community, located at 750 Chestnut Street in Greenville.

The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home healthcare providers. Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.

Students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in the class and clinical. Learn more and register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/STNA. You can also call Marissa Teneyuque, Academic Project Specialist, at 937-381-1528 for more information.