Three injured in van, tractor crash

Staff report

Bradford — Three people were injured in a crash involving a van and a tractor Wednesday evening.

On Dec. 1 at approximately 6 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Gettysburg Rescue, Gettysburg Fire, and Bradford Rescue, were dispatched to the 7000 block of Auld Road in reference to an accident with injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2010 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Glen Sell, 78, of Bradford was traveling north on Auld Road.

Mr. Sell attempted to pass a John Deere 4020 tractor driven by Larry Garber of Gettysburg when the vehicle struck the rear of the tractor causing both vehicles to travel off the right side of the roadway.

Mr. Garber was transported to Wayne HealthCare by Gettysburg Rescue, and Mr. Sell was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Bradford Rescue.

A passenger in Mr. Sell’s vehicle, Jennifer Sell, was freed by mechanical means by Gettysburg Rescue and was transported to Wayne with minor injuries. Mr. Garber was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital were his condition is unknown.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.