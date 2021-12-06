J. Michael Beard Fund donates to YOLO Urban Park

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The J. Michael Beard Community Fund of the Darke County Foundation recently made a donation to the YOLO Urban Park in downtown Greenville. The park, which opened in 2019, is in the final stages of fundraising to pay off installation expenses.

“Our family wanted to support an organization that is enriching our community, and making a positive lasting impact,” said John Beard, advisor to the fund.

When Mike Beard of Greenville died in 2013, his family honored his legacy by establishing a donor-advised fund at the Darke County Foundation. Each year, Mike’s children, John Beard and Michelle Stephenson, and their mother, Barbara Beard, recommend non-profit organizations to receive grants from the J. Michael Beard Community Fund. The family carefully considers their decisions to select organizations that reflect Mike’s personality, hobbies and generous spirit.

YOLO of Darke County expressed its gratitude for the donation.

“Our organization was extremely grateful to find out that the Beard family selected the YOLO Urban Park for their donation this year,” said Phillip Pierri, one of the founders of YOLO.

“We’ve been blessed with this community and its generosity throughout the years, and families like the Beards make projects like this become a reality,” said Pierri.

The Darke County Foundation is proud to assist the Beard family in supporting local organizations that strengthen and enhance our community. DCF is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing, and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org or call 937-548-4673.