Getting better with age

Arcanum News for the week of Nov. 29, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Just like classic cars, there are some things that get better with age! Lois Jean Troutwine (my mother) will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Dec. 8. Lois Jean was born on Dec. 8, 1931, to William and Helen Moore. Lois and Keith Troutwine were married in August 1950. In 1953, Lois and Keith moved to Arcanum, Ohio and had four children, Kurtiss (Kurt Troutwine.

Lois has nine grandchildren, Brian (Lerin)Troutwine and Jody (Matt) Fritz both of Marysville, Ohio, Zach (Kelly)Rhodehamel of Tipp City, Ohio, Tricia (Jason) Cassel of Huber Heights, Ohio, Traci (Gabe) Greve of Arcanum, Beth Ganger and Jenny Ganger of Greenville, Ohio, and Melanie (Dustin) Helman of Piqua, Ohio and Jonathan Alley of Mason, Ohio. She also has 10 great-grandchildren: Noah, Hannah, Leah and Sarah Troutwine; Landon and Layla Fritz, Hamilton and Lorelai Greve, and Aurora and Hunter Helman. The family honored her recently with a private celebration. If you would like to send her a card or drop her a line, please send it to 2229 Arcanum-Ithaca Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304.

Looking to visit with Santa? Santa will be in his house on the corner of Main and George Streets by the big village Christmas Tree on Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

The Arcanum Alumni Association invite you to SAVE THE DATE of Apr. 9, 2022, for the next Trojan Homecoming Banquet. Perhaps you will have family coming in to town for the holidays and want to make sure that they have the correct date so that they can put it on their calendar for next April to attend. Please feel free to share the date, ore information and invitations about the banquet will go out in February. Coming up to support that event will be a Chicken Barbecue Dinner on Jan. 21, 2022, prior to the FM/Arcanum Varsity basketball game. The dinner will be for dine-in or carry-out from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the cafetorium. This is also Champion’s Night prior to the game and there will be a lot of alumni at the game to celebrate prior State winning athletic teams. You will want to make sure to be there, so why not enjoy a good dinner and support the alumni? Tickets are $9 and the dinner includes a ½ BBQ chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, applesauce & dinner roll. Meal is prepared by Paul’s BBQ and will be served by members of the Alumni Advisory board. Tickets are available at Huston’s Restaurant and Fourman’s Variety Store. Tickets are also being sold at all the home basketball games in the cafetorium by the Alumni Advisory board. I also have tickets, please call me and I’ll get them to you: 937-423-3763.

The Arcanum Lion’s Club is asking for your help in their Lego Toy Drive. Every year they collect new Legos to donate to Children’s Hospital. This year their drive is open until Dec. 17, if you would like to help them with this project you can donate new Lego blocks/sets by dropping them off at SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency on West George Street.

Again this year, I would like to announce your church’s Christmas Eve services in my column on December 22nd; please contact me via email [email protected] or telephone 937-423-3763 by Thursday, December 17th to have your church’s information included. Season’s Greetings everyone!

What does an Advent Wreath mean? Christians celebrate the Advent season as a time of preparation for their hearts and minds for the anniversary of the Lord’s birth on Christmas. There are four candles, 3 purple, 1 pink and 1 white.

The first candle, which is purple, symbolizes HOPE. It is sometimes called the “Prophecy Candle” in remembrance of the prophets, especially Isaiah, who foretold the birth of Christ. It represents the expectation felt in anticipation of the coming Messiah.

The second candle, also purple, represents FAITH. It is called the “Bethlehem Candle” as a reminder of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem.

The third candle is pink and symbolizes JOY. It is called the “Shepard’s Candle,” and is pink because rose is a liturgical color for joy. The third Sunday of Advent is Gaudete Sunday and is meant to remind us of the joy that the world experienced at the birth of Jesus, as well as the joy that the faithful have reached the midpoint of Advent.

On the fourth week of Advent, we light the final purple candle to mark the final week of prayer and penance as we wait for the birth of our Savior. This candle, the “Angel’s Candle,” symbolizes PEACE. It reminds us of the message of the angels: “Peace on Earth, Good Will Toward Men.”

The white candle is placed in the middle of the wreath and lit on Christmas Eve. This candle is called the CHRIST CANDLE and represents the life of Christ. The color white is for purity — because Christ is our sinless, pure Savior.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column.