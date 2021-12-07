Versailles FFA, Alumni to host Soup and Sandwich Social Jan. 8

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Alumni and FFA chapters will conduct their 25th Annual Soup and Sandwich Social on Jan. 8, 2022, in the Versailles Schools Cafetorium at 280 Marker Road, Versailles, Ohio. Serving will begin at noon and run until 8:30 pm. All the proceeds benefit the Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni activities and scholarships.

Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni Soup & Sandwich Social will be held in conjunction with Versailles home basketball games, including the junior high boys game against Ft. Loramie, JV and varsity girls against Jackson Center, and the JV and varsity boys against Parkway.

The menu for Soup and Sandwich Social will consist of homemade chicken noodle soup, chili soup, hot chicken sandwich, BBQ pork sandwich, sloppy joe sandwich, coney dog sandwich, hot dog sandwich, hot beef sandwich, nachos and cheese, pie, cake, cookies, brownies, salad, and drinks. Carry-outs are available.