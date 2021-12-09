Arcanum MVCTC FFA wins State Finals

Staff report

ARCANUM — Members from Arcanum MVCTC FFA competed in the State Finals for the Ohio FFA Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems Contest and won first place. The members had earned the right to compete in the finals by placing in the top 10 via online test in October. The online test included general knowledge and problem solving questions on machinery, electricity, structures, equipment, and environmental and natural resources.

To prepare for the State Finals, the team worked diligently in the new Ag Shop that was opened in 2020 and funded mainly by community donation. Luke Brinksneader stated, “The new building was amazing to work in, and being able to weld and work on electrical in the shop was nice. We didn’t have to meet up after school and go to people’s house like previous teams.”

On Dec. 3. the top four team members, Luke Brinksneader, Caleb Hartman, Tyler Huber, Nathan Wright, and Carson Tegtmeyer (alternate), traveled to The Ohio State University for the State Finals. During the state contest, members completed in individual and team activities, which included electrical circuit, wiring, sprayer calibration, MIG welding, and equipment troubleshooting. The ATMS contest uses a lot of real world skills on a time rotation. Caleb Hartman stated, “This contest used skills that can be applied to the real world. Now I am able to weld, rewire electrical and problem solve.”

Nathan Wright added, “The hardest part of the contest was being pressed on time.”

Upon completion of the State Finals, the team finished first in the state with Caleb Hartman 2nd, Tyler Huber 7th, and Luke Brinksneader 9th as individuals. Tyler Huber discussed the feeling of winning a state championship by saying, “Bringing another FFA State Championship to Arcanum feels amazing because we’ve had such a successful FFA Chapter since it was brought back in recent years. It feels great continuing the success of our ag department and I hope we continue to have success this year and years to come.”

The team has now qualified to compete in the Eastern State Exposition and National FFA Contest next fall.