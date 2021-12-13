Surge in COVID-19 cases has Reid Health in emergency situation

Staff report

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Dec. 12 press release states the latest surge in the COVID-19 pandemic has hospitals throughout our multi-state region with no room for more patients, not enough high-acuity staff to care for patients, or both.

Area health systems are being overrun with COVID-19 cases, leaving few to no resources for other medical needs. This is an EMERGENCY situation and requires everyone in our communities to do their part to reduce the spread of the virus.

Hospitals that Reid Health normally would work with to ensure patient placement are not accepting patients because they either don’t have rooms for them or not enough staff to care for them.

This new surge is likely fallout from Thanksgiving and other holiday-related gatherings, which brings concerns about Christmas parties going on now and over the coming weeks as well as New Year’s celebrations.

It’s imperative everyone take all measures to prevent further spread. That means getting vaccinated if you haven’t already. If you have been vaccinated, get a booster shot if you’re eligible.

Regardless of vaccination status, everyone should go back to wearing masks while in public places, observe social distancing, and be sure to frequently wash their hands. Every layer of protection we add makes it that much harder for the virus to spread.

We need to do these things to save lives and preserve the health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens who are having difficulty getting access to inpatient care.

This is an emergency, and it will require each of us doing everything we can to bring this situation to an end.

Key reminders:

— Never delay care. Previous surges have seen patients put off necessary care for emergent issues such as chest pain, stroke symptoms, appendicitis, and even symptoms of cancer. Delaying care can have life-altering consequences.

— COVID-19 vaccines are FREE. They are safe. Make an informed decision by consulting sites such as the CDC and FDA. Ohio residents should use gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

— Those with risk factors for severe COVID-19 illness might qualify for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment designed to help your immune system fight viruses. The infusion works best when given within a few days of the start of symptoms and can be given regardless of whether you’ve been vaccinated. For more information, call Reid’s COVID-19 Hotline.

— The COVID-19 Hotline staff can assist with scheduling a test, receiving test results, and seeking clinical advice. The hotline is open seven days a week by calling (765) 965-4200. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Additionally, federal health officials have expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to teens ages 16-17 who originally received the Pfizer version of the vaccine.

Both the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have signed off on the move. The CDC says everyone 18 years and older should get a booster shot, regardless of which vaccine they originally received.

As scientists continue to study the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the CDC recommends everyone who is eligible either get vaccinated or get a booster shot because of the vaccines’ strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Here’s the latest on who qualifies for booster shots and when they should be administered:

Pfizer —

Who can get a booster: Everyone who is at least 16 years old

Who should get a booster: Adults 18 years and older

When to get a booster: At least six months after your second shot

Which booster can you get: Teens ages 16-17 are only eligible to get a Pfizer booster. Those who are older may get any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna —

Who should get a booster: Adults 18 years and older

When to get a booster: At least six months after your second shot

Which booster can you get: Any of the COVID-19 vaccines

Johnson & Johnson —

Who should get a booster: Adults 18 years and older

When to get a booster: At least two months after your second shot

Which booster can you get: Any of the COVID-19 vaccines