CBC seeks type O donors

Staff report

DAYTON — Community Blood Center (CBC) is assisting neighboring blood center in Kentucky after devastating tornadoes over the weekend. Patients in Kentucky and Tennessee need our help and is asking local type O donors to help replenish the regional supply.

Tracy Morgan, Vice President of Donor Services for (CBC) responded to the request to a resource sharing request for type O units. CBC evaluated supply and made the initial decision to send 15 units of O positive blood and 15 units of O negative.

“As a neighboring blood center its important we help communities effected by the devastation brought on by the tornadoes. CBC is committed to not only providing a solid blood supply for communities we serve locally, but also being there for other communities that need our assistance. After hearing about the devastation, we felt we needed to help,” said CBC VP of Donor Services Tracy Morgan.

CBC is asking for the support of local type O donors in order to lend more assistance to and to replenish the local supply of type O. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

CBC faced its own shortage of type O in November and maintaining a safe level of supply is expected to be a challenge during the holiday season.

Approximately 38% of the population has type O-positive while only 7% has type O-negative. Both types are in constant demand. Type O positive can be transfused to patients with any positive blood type. O-negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused immediately to any patient in need.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email [email protected] Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.