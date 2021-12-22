Barbee, Hale named to Bradford Athletic Hall of Fame

Staff report

BRADFORD — Bradford High School announced the induction of Jeff Barbee and Cindy Hale into the Bradford Athletic Hall of Fame.

Jeff Barbee, a member of the class of 2004, was a four-year participant in football, powerlifting and track and field, earning a total of eight varsity letters. Jeff excelled in football, earning many accolades which include: First Team All CCC (02, 03), Special Mention CCC (01), Honorable Mention DVI Southwest District (02), First Team All-Southwest District (03), All State Honorable Mention DVI (03), and was a three-time choice for the All Darke County Team (01, 02, 03).

Jeff was also a member of the Powerlifting program and placed third at the State Meet in 2003 and 2004. During his years on the track team Jeff earned Special Mention CCC in Shot and Discuss (04), was District Champion in Shot Put (04), and placed 8th at Regionals (04). Because of these impressive honors, Jeff was awarded the 2002-03 YMCA of Darke County’s Athlete of the Year Award.

Honorary Member Cindy Hale has been an instrumental part of the Powerlifting Program since 1996. Cindy, wife of current head coach Greg Hale, coached 28 individual state champions, and lead the team to two team championships (00, 01), 11 runner up titles (99, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 09, 11, 12, 13, 14), one third-place finish (10), and a fourth-place finish (15).

During her time as coach, she became so invested in powerlifting that she began to compete herself, setting a state deadlift record in her age and weight class. Cindy is currently the treasurer at the Miami County ESC, and continues to support the powerlifting program by helping at the home meets.

The induction will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the boys’ varsity game against Mississinawa Valley.