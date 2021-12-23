Darke County Sheriff announces promotions

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Two deputies have been promoted and appointed top administrative staff positions, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Randy Linkous has been appointed as chief deputy of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. He has been employed at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office since 1994 starting as a corrections officer in the jail.

Chief Deputy Linkous was assigned to the road patrol as a deputy where he worked his way up to becoming a sergeant on the road. In 2012, he was promoted to captain and commanded all road deputies, detectives, court services, and security.

As an original member of the Darke County Special Response Team, Linkous has commanded this team for many years. He is a firearms instructor that has trained members of the Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officers in the county.

As chief deputy, Randy Linkous will be second in command and administer the office alongside and at the direction of Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

Shawn Trissel has been appointed to captain of the Road Patrol Division. He has been employed at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office since 1994 starting as a dispatcher. Captain Trissel went to Basic Peace Officer Academy in 1995 and upon graduation was assigned to road patrol duty.

Trissel has served in several areas of road patrol including detective and is an original member of the Special Response Team. He is also a firearms and training instructor for the Sheriff’s Office and has trained many deputies and law enforcement officers over the years.

In 2002, Trissel was promoted to sergeant and has supervised road patrol, special response team operations, court security, and court services. As the new captain of the Road Patrol, he will command the division and administer road patrol operations.

Sheriff Whittaker has appointed and retained Captain David Hawes as jail administrator, who has commanded that division since 2019. Also appointed and retained was Melissa Hawes as 911 Coordinator and Communications Supervisor who has commanded the communications division since 2012.

Each member of the administration of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office has 20 to 30 years of law enforcement experience and extensive leadership. This will provide for the continuity of professional service with integrity and accountability that Darke County citizens have been accustomed to from their Sheriff’s Office.