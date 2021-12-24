Avoiding lethargy

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Anyone who reads my column realizes I have no medical degree and am just trying to navigate my way through life. I don’t choose topics to write about, as much as they choose me through confrontations, challenges, sorrows, struggles, occasions of joy, trying to find strength, reasons for hope, and the like.

Presently I seem to be dealing with tiredness, fatigue, weariness, and a lack of energy, which is descriptive of lethargy. Lethargy is a vague term for a lack of energy or exhaustion, but it can lead to or be accompanied by apathy, decreased motivation, or depression. Lethargy can be a normal and important response to physical activity, emotional stress, boredom, or lack of sleep.

Since lethargy is often a symptom of another problem the cause must be deciphered to improve. The underlying problem could be inadequate sleep, overexertion, overworking, stress, lack of exercise, or boredom. So, if you find yourself lethargic your first steps for improvement would be to get adequate sleep, decreased stress, and follow good nutrition.

• Make sure you are getting enough sleep each night

• Be sure your diet is healthy and well-balanced and drink plenty of water throughout the day

• Exercise regularly

• Learn to relax, try meditation or yoga exercises

• Make sure your work and personal schedules are not excessive

• Reduce stress (through prayer, or yoga, or avoidance)

• Take a good multivitamin

• Avoid excess sugars, caffeine, alcohol, nicotine, and drug use.

If you don’t get improvement from these simple changes then lethargy could be an indicator of an underlying physical or psychological ailment. Such possible maladies include anemia, anxiety, sleep apnea, allergies, infection, grief, chronic pain, or more serious conditions such as depression, diabetes, eating disorders, thyroid problems, kidney disease, medication side effects, cancer, or heart disease. Persistent lethargy with no clear diagnosis may result from chronic fatigue syndrome, which can start with a flu-like illness but often not relieved with rest. If your lethargy is concerning or unyielding you may need to seek medical care.

Although lethargy is not usually a life-threatening condition one should seek immediate medical care (call 911) if it develops suddenly or is accompanied by other serious symptoms like dizziness, chest pain, blurred vision, high fever, confusion, shortness of breath, rapid heart rate, severe pain, decreased urine output, sudden swelling, decreased consciousness, or suicidal behavior.

For me when I get lethargic, I require more exercise, less sleep, and less sugar…but after the holidays! Wishing everyone a blessed and beautiful Christmas and a joyful and healthy 2022.

“I am retired: I was tired yesterday and I am tired again today.” ~Unknown

“Our fatigue is often caused not by work, but by worry, frustration and resentment.” ~Dale Carnegie

“I am so tired of being tired” ~C. Edwards

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday, Dec. 25, Church services/mass offered at all area churches. Check on times.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. is the Community Blood Drive at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 13495 Greenville-St. Marys Road, Versailles. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Tuesday, Jan. 4, is the deadline for Versailles Citizen of the Year nomination letters to be received by the Chamber. VACC, PO Box 145, Versailles, OH 45380 or online at https://www.versaillesareachamber.com/coy.

Saturday, Jan. 8, from noon to 8:30 p.m. is Versailles FFA Annual Soup & Sandwich Social in the cafetorium.

Sunday, Jan. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is a Benefit Breakfast at the K of C Hall, Versailles. Free will donations accepted. Curbside pickup available by calling 15 minutes ahead to 937-459-2141 or 937-726-0468.

Happy birthday wishes to Connie Stachler, Carol Schuh, Nancy Grieshop, Holly Finnarn, Kelly Fliehman, Madonna McEldowney, Jill Nieport, Larry Martino, Jennifer Busse, Karen Koverman, Jill Staley, Casey Comolli, Tony Paulus, Roger Oliver, Joe Bulchur, Traci Monnin, Heidi Gilmore, Kristin Cox, Karen Bensman, Rev. Keith Falk, Tom Wetzel, Mary Ann Grilliot, Julie Rindler, Michelle Benedict, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Deb and Mark Phlipot (45), Mary and Mike Barga (48), Pearl and Steve Bucklew (51), Judy and Tom Mumaw (54), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of David Richhart (71), Carl Owens (81), Gary “Putty” Poling (83), Joe White Bailey (84), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, remember this is the time of year when everyone’s emotions are high. During the holidays we can feel sorrow within our joy for those whom we can no longer see. Be sensitive, kind and caring to others and yourself too. It’s okay to be stressed or afraid in uncertain situations.

