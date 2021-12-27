Piqua man sentenced in Common Pleas Court

By Erik Martin

GREENVILLE — A Piqua man was sentenced to three days in jail, with 57 days suspended, on Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

According to the affidavit filed by the arresting deputy, Adam Clark, 24, was stopped on June 28, 2021, at the 9700 block of Seibt Road in Darke County, in reference to a hit-skip accident in Miami County. Three firearms were found in his vehicle — a 9mm handgun, a .22 caliber handgun and a .22 caliber rifle. Furthermore, the arresting deputy discovered narcotics in the vehicle. Clark failed the field sobriety test, refused a blood test, and was arrested.

As part of a Nov. 15, 2021, plea deal with Darke County Prosecutors, Clark agreed to plead guilty to two charges — improper handling of firearms in a vehicle, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Judge Hein gave Clark a 60-day jail sentence, with 57 days suspended, leaving him three days to still serve. As well, Clark was sentenced to 24 months of community control sanctions and ordered to pay court costs and a $375 fine.

In other court proceedings, Michael Bunger and Ashley Winter appeared in court by video teleconference from the Darke County Jail to be arraigned.

Winter, 33, of Middletown, Ohio, appeared for a count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Winter was granted an own recognizance bond. Her next court appearance is Jan. 20, 2022.

Bunger, 35, of Greenville, appeared for a count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and forgery, also a fifth-degree felony. The maximum sentence for each charge is up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Bunger was granted an own recognizance bond. His next court appearance is Jan. 21, 2022.

