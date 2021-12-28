Portman, Peters bipartisan bill to combat human trafficking signed into law

Staff report

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member and Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, announced that their DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act was signed into law as part of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This bipartisan legislation will enhance our nation’s ability to combat the rise of human trafficking and increase coordination between DHS components and the Blue Campaign, a national public awareness effort designed to educate law enforcement and the public to recognize human trafficking.

“Human trafficking should not be happening in Ohio or our nation. I’m pleased our bipartisan DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act is now law because this bill will help to raise public awareness about the indicators of human trafficking and ensure law enforcement can respond quickly and effectively while holding traffickers accountable for their actions,” said Senator Portman. “As founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus to End Human Trafficking, I have led efforts in the Senate to combat human trafficking and I will continue to work to ensure that no more women or children become victims of this terrible crime.”

“Federal and local law enforcement must have the training and resources to stop human trafficking – especially as these horrific crimes continue to go under-reported in Michigan and across the nation,” said Senator Peters. “I was proud to help enact these reforms that will help address the threat of human trafficking. They will also provide law enforcement across the nation with additional means to disrupt and dismantle human trafficking organizations.”

The DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act requires the Director of the Blue Campaign to develop online, interactive training videos and other web-based training opportunities for federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement officers. This will help to raise public awareness about the indicators of human trafficking and ensure law enforcement can respond quickly and effectively. The bill also establishes a Blue Campaign Advisory Board in DHS, which will consult with the Director of the Blue Campaign on the development of effective tools for distribution to partners that will help them identify and prevent instances of human trafficking.