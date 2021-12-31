Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Is it still proper to wish others a Merry Christmas? Some corporations have changed the greeting to Happy Holidays and Seasons Greetings, but is it proper to extend any such salutation after Dec. 25?

The answer is: it depends. We are still in the Christmas season but there are technically three separate Christmas seasons (at least for Catholics): the Christmas octave, the liturgical Christmas season, and the traditional Christmastide season.

The Christmas Octave is eight days beginning on Christmas Day and extending until Jan. 1, which is the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The Liturgical Christmas Season begins at the Christmas Eve vigil Masses and concludes with Feast of the Baptism of the Lord on Jan. 8.

Then there is an older tradition kept in the liturgical year of Extraordinary Form of Mass, the whole “Christmastide” season lasts for 40 days, concluding with Candlemas on Feb. 2, also known as the Feast of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Presentation of the Lord.

I usually go to first mass on Sunday as a member of the choir, sitting in the choir loft, however recently I chose to attend the last mass seating in the pews, and I am glad I did. Seeing all the young families with four or more children and all the infants in pumpkin seats or cradled in their parent’s arms gave me renewed hope. I was amazed at how well these youngsters behaved and I had a new found respect and admiration for the parent’s dedication and laborious effort to getting the family awake, dressed, transported and seated in time for mass.

When once I would have been distracted or inconvenienced to have children within my vicinity, I now recognized that these children are the future of our church, community, and undoubtedly our country. Parents have always had the monumental responsibility of raising their children, academically, fiscally, and morally.

According to the National Study of Youth and Religion, just one percent of teens ages 15 to 17 raised by parents who attached little importance to religion were highly religious in their mid-to-late 20s. However, 82 percent of children raised by parents who talked about faith at home, attached great importance to their beliefs and were active in their congregations and were religiously active as young adults.

Our church, St. Denis Catholic Church, has been beautifully decorated with the creche’, evergreen trees, lights, and poinsettias. These decorations will remain up until Jan. 8, which is the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord and the end of the liturgical Christmas season.

This weekend we say goodbye to 2021 and remember the many friends and relatives we have lost. We celebrate the lives we knew, the memories we keep in our hearts and the footprints they left behind. We find ourselves hopeful that we will soon see the end of the virus in 2022. Each of us chooses a different way of coping and hoping. However, we all usually come up with some resolutions for the New Year, which the end of Covid topping our lists. Here are some recommendations that you may consider:

Join an organized exercise program at the YMCA.

Commit to the Frozen Feet Challenge https://www.upandrunningdayton.com/frozen-feet-challenge/ or the Reid Hospital Challenge https://www/reidhealthier.org.

Walk 10,000 steps each day.

Read a book a week or monthly.

Learn a language or how to play an instrument.

Lower you’re a1c (diabetes) score.

Learn a new word daily.

Whatever you choose to do I hope it makes you a better version of yourself and lifts everyone around you. Wishing you a blessed, beautiful end of 2021 and a brighter and better 2022.

“Christmas should not be limited to a season, but rather a state of mind. It is better to have the spirit of Christmas year-round by enjoying peace and goodwill.” — C. Edwards

“He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.” — Roy L. Smith

“I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year.” — Charles Dickens

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Celebrations at the Versailles Eagles, the Versailles Vets Club, the Celina Moose and most every such organization.

Saturday, Jan. 8, from noon to 8:30 p.m. is Versailles FFA Annual Soup & Sandwich Social in the cafetorium.

Sunday, Jan. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is a Benefit Breakfast at the K of C Hall, Versailles. Free will donations accepted. Curbside pickup available by calling 15 minutes ahead to 937-459-2141 or 937-726-0468.

Happy birthday wishes to Judy Mumaw, Ryan Lundvall, Sis Prager, Maria Hoehne, Megan Homan-Schmitmeyer, Kim Bohler, Roger DeMange, Duane Smith, Cindy Lewis, John Schmitmeyer, Mitch Rawlins, Stacy Gibson, John Grogean, Gina Griesdorn, Denise Shimp, Mark Fullenkamp, Liz McNielan, Shonda Newburg, Rose Schlater, Crissy Treon, Doris Geissler, Pam Coffield, Barb Mangen, Susan Browder, Barry Bowers, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Rose and Mike Lawrence (33), Darlene and Matt Monnin (35), Cathy and Tim Graves (45), Judy and Tom Mumaw (54), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Nancy Wood (61), Harold “Harry” Bruns (69), Ivan Bergman (72), Max Subler (83), Juanita Brandewie (85), Mary Ann Quinter (95), Rita Winner (96), Charlie Grogean (96), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, send a greeting card or note wishing one or more people encouragement and a healthy, happy 2022. You might even be inclined to include an invitation for coffee or a gift card.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.