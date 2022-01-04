Greenville Area Dog Club begins new year of classes

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville Area Dog Club is starting off the new year by offering a variety of classes. From puppy class, beginner obedience, advanced obedience, rally, therapy, trick or agility class, there is something for all dogs and their owners.

Our puppy, beginner, and advanced obedience classes are designed to help your dog to become a well-mannered family member. Our rally and trick classes will make learning fun for you and your dog, with the opportunity to earn titles.

If you are interested in cheering patients up, therapy dog class is for you.

Our agility classes are for those dogs and owners who like a more fast-paced class that includes A frames, dog walks and teeters.

Greenville Area Dog Club offers morning and evening classes for our customers’ convenience. Please go to www.greenvilleareadogclub.com for more information, registration, and class orientation. Upcoming classes are detailed below.

Puppy Class: 3 to 6 Months

Tuesday AM starts Jan. 18, from 10 – 11 a.m.

Tuesday PM starts Jan. 18, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Beginner Obedience Class: 6 Months and up

Tuesday AM starts Jan. 18, from 11:15 – 12 p.m.

Tuesday PM starts Jan. 18, from 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday PM starts Jan. 18, from 7:30 – 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday PM starts Jan. 19, from 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Advanced Obedience Class: Must have completed basic obedience

Tuesday PM starts Jan. 18, from 7:30 – 8:15 p.m.

Rally Class / Beginner and Advanced: Must have completed basic obedience

Wednesday PM starts Jan. 19, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. (Beginners first, followed by

Advanced)

Therapy Dog Class: Must have completed basic obedience

Wednesday PM starts Jan. 19, from 7:30 – 8:15 p.m.

Trick Dog Class:

Wednesday PM starts Jan. 19, from 7:30 – 8:15 p.m.

Agility Classes: Must have completed basic obedience

Thursday PM starts Jan. 20 — Intro at 6:30 p.m., Beginners at 7:30 p.m., and Advanced at 8:30 p.m.

Greenville Area Dog Club is now a 501c3 nonprofit organization. If you are interested in donating, please call 501-454-1441.