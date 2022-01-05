Greenville City Council holds first meeting of 2022

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Council held its first meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Doug Schmidt was elected again as President Pro Tem.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Justin Metzler and Amy Rosenthal of National Church Residences, based in Columbus, handed out a project proposal regarding affordable senior housing. The proposal had previously been heard by the planning and zoning department, but was not recommended. Metzler and Rosenthal questioned the process for how the project could move forward. City Attorney Mike Rieman advised that 75 percent of council, or six members, would need to vote to pass it, against the recommendation of planning and zoning.

The council voted to approve a resolution accepting the terms of the National OPIOID agreement, and to authorize the City Solicitor and/or Safety Service Director to execute related agreements. The National OPIOID agreement recognizes that communities have been harmed by certain parties within the pharmaceutical opioid supply chain, and that litigation is pending regarding possible settlements to alleviate the damage caused. The Greenville City Solicitor and/or Safety Service Director will therefore have the authority to accept any potential settlements.

Also approved was an ordinance to amend zoning regulations for the City of Greenville related to medical marijuana dispensaries.

Councilman Brian Brown asked for clarification as to allowing more than one dispensary in the city, as long as they were 1,000 feet apart. “I understand that having one could be a potentially good thing, but do we want two or three?”

“We’re just setting parameters,” replied Councilman Jeff Whitaker, acknowledging that the city’s needs may change, and future amendments could be made.

Medical marijuana dispensaries may be located only in general business districts, and may not be established or operated within 1,000 feet of a school, church, public library, public playground, daycare, or public park within the city.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The next regular council meeting is Jan. 18. Meetings are open to the public or may be viewed on the City of Greenville Ohio’s YouTube page.