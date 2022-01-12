Powell announces run for reelection

Staff report

TROY — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announced she is filing petitions to run for reelection as Ohio State Representative for the 80th District.

The 80th District encompasses all of Miami County and southern Darke County. Rep. Powell is currently in her second term after winning the seat in 2018 with more than 75 percent of the vote.

“I am honored to serve the people of Southwest Ohio in the Statehouse, and look forward to making great strides for our region. I want to thank the people for trusting me as their representative and I look forward to continuing to serve,” Powell said.

While in the legislature, Powell has championed conservative causes and worked to reduce government overreach.

Co-sponsoring the Heartbeat Bill in her first term, Powell is now the founder of Ohio’s Pro-Life Caucus and sponsoring the 2363 Act to end abortion in Ohio. She has co-sponsored Constitutional Carry, and worked to cut taxes and reduce burdensome regulations.

Powell currently serves on the House committees for Agriculture and Conservation; Economic and Workforce Development, Vice Chair; Financial Institutions; and Ways and Means.

Rep. Powell is a proud, small business owner. In her first term in the legislature, she was named to Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 list for Law & Policy. She resides in Arcanum.

Ohio’s Primary Election is May 3, 2022. The General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.