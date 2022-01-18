Arcanum News for the week of Jan. 17, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to celebrate the lifesaving impact of blood and platelet donors. It has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years and coincides with one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients and this year is no exception. Blood donation is a community responsibility. While you’re reading this, a local area patient needs blood. Our blood supply comes from caring donors like you. It takes about one hour of your time. When you give blood, it gives someone another smile, another hug, another chance. It is the gift of life.

Want to donate? There are two upcoming drives in Darke County – Jan. 28 at Franklin-Monroe High School, 8591 Oakes Road, Pitsburg, and also on Jan. 31 at Radiant Lighthouse Church, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville. To register, please contact the Community Blood Center in Dayton on their website: www.donortime.com/donor/schedules/geo . If you can’t make either of the local mobile drives you can donate at their main facility at 349 South Main Street, Dayton, Ohio, 937-461-3220. Or contact the American Red Cross to donate at www.redcrossblood.org.

This Friday, Jan. 21, is the Arcanum Alumni BBQ Chicken dinner prior to the Arcanum versus FM boys’ basketball game. Serving will start at 4:30 p.m. in the cafetorium for dine-in; for pickup, please follow the signs to the back of the school building (look for signs) and a runner will take your tickets and bring your dinners to your car. Thank you again for your generous support in this fundraising effort for our alumni scholarships.

Miami Valley Career Technical Center, formerly known as Montgomery County Joint Vocational School, 6800 Hoke Road, Clayton, Ohio, will be hosting a 50th Anniversary Community Open House on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. The Open House will allow MVCTC/MCJVS alumni and the public to visit campus and tour some newly constructed career-technical lab areas. Alumni and retirees will have early access starting at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., the event will be open to the general public. The event will include tours, an alumni/retiree corner, various treats, souvenirs, history of MVCTC PowerPoint, display boards, etc.

When on campus, please follow the posted signs and park South or West of the Student Activity Center (SAC). Please enter the new Multi-Purpose Activity Center (MAC) upon arrival. Once on campus, staff members will be able to assist you. Please be aware that face masks are strongly recommended on MVCTC’s campus for all individuals, but not required. The district will have face masks available at the entrance as well as multiple locations throughout the facility. Hand sanitizer will also be readily available. If you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19, please do not attend this event.

MVCTC serves 27 area high schools, in five counties and their communities. Arcanum high school students first attended in the fall of 1974. MVCTC offers 40 career technical programs for high school juniors and seniors, and lifelong learning opportunities for adult students in the Adult Education programs. Working with local business and industry partners, MVCTC is helping to attract and create jobs for our region’s economic growth.

As I write my column this week, the local news tonight is reporting the possibility of snow next week when this will be printed; winter has been light so far other than the cold temperatures. Are you ready for some snow or freezing rain? With all of this going on how can anyone beat the winter blahs? I’m just trying to survive January. If money and time weren’t an issue I might consider getting away to a warm, sunny place. But I must get real and think of some inexpensive options. Okay, we all know that lack of sunlight is part of the problem. So make sure you open up the blinds or curtains on the next clear day and let that sunshine cheer up a cold wintry day! Fresh air can also make a difference, when the weather is tolerable crack open the window and breathe it all in at least for a few minutes. Try something new in your home that adds some color, maybe something fragrant like flowers or something tropical. A new living plant will also add some freshness to the air in your home. You might want to add a bird feeder outside your favorite window to remind you that there is life outside even in the cold and gray days that lie ahead (at least for a few more weeks).

How about learning something new? Perhaps you might take a class or try a new board game with your family one evening. Or teach someone else one of your favorite things to do, it might be a hobby or craft or sharing your cooking skills with your son/daughter, grandchild, or neighbor. Remember to eat right and eat light; this will make you feel better by including protein, fiber, and plenty of water; focus on fresh fruits and vegetables. Why not delve into that book or movie that you haven’t had time to see or read? Another option is to binge watch a movie or streaming series; there are lots of options. You might also need to reduce your stress level — why not try some aromatherapy? Look online for recipes for homemade bath salts or oils, room scents, etc. Embrace winter! Sled, skate, or ski — get a group of friends together or go as a family unit and enjoy! Stay safe and healthy! Connect with other people; you’ll be surprised how much better you feel about winter and the weather!

“Snowflakes are one of nature’s most fragile things, but look at what they can do when they stick together.” ~ Unknown “Snowmen are the closest thing to a perfect man- they’re cute, they’re well-rounded, and they know what to do with a broom!” ~ Unknown

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.