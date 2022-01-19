Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 4

VANDALISM: At 2:15 p.m., Officers on patrol at the Greenville High School were advised the boy’s restroom sinks had been damaged, as a faucet and various knobs had been removed from the sinks. The missing faucet and knobs were found hanging from the ceiling tiles in another bathroom. Witnesses came forth about who orchestrated the move. The suspect is currently on probation with PO Lori Miller. The suspect was suspended from school for ten days, as this is the third incident that the male has damaged school property. He was cited for Criminal Damaging and released to his father.

Jan. 7

PARKING: At 9:11 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint at the 200 block of Sater Street. Upon arrival, it was observed that a gray Chevrolet Venture was parked on the roadway with a flat left rear tire. The vehicle was marked overtime parking. On Jan. 13, officers followed up with the overtime parking notice, and wrote a citation for being parked over 48 hours. Dillman’s towing was called to the scene where the car was towed to the lot. No further action is required.

Jan. 10

THEFT: At 2:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street on a report of a theft. The complainant advised someone had opened a Capital One Visa credit card using the Darke County Visitors Bureau’s name and bank account information before withdrawing $9,000 from the account. A fraudulent check was also signed out and used by an employee who hasn’t worked at the Bureau since 2020. There is nothing further at this time.

Jan. 11

Officers responded at 1:02 p.m. to the 100 block of East Main Street in reference to a reported theft from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the complainant advised her phone had been taken from the front seat of her company truck and wished to have a report filed for insurance purposes. There are no leads into the case nor any suspects.

Jan. 12

WANTED PERSON: At 5:01 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of Jackson Street. The driver,Chad Wright, of the vehicle had a non-compliance suspension, and he had an active warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on a driving under suspension charge with a $1,025 bond. Wright was arrested and transported to the jail.

THEFT: At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported theft at the 1100 block of Sweitzer Street. The complainant advised a male later identified as Leroy Jones entered the business on Jan. 11 and stole several items of merchandise. Surveillance video was provided of Jones stealing merchandise and technology from the back rooms before exiting the building. A Misdemeanor citation was completed for Theft which will be served to Leroy when he is located.

Jan. 13

DISORDERLY: At 8 a.m. an officer responded to a report of a disorderly at the Greenville City Schools K-8 building that happened on the school bus. The principal stated a student had reported to the bus driver that a young boy had been on the bus and began talking to other students about another student. The young boy has a previous menacing charge against the same victim. Video surveillance shows the boy stating he is going to burn the victim’s house down and his plan to do it. Several students were alarmed by the statements and reported it as well as filled out statements. The young boy was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct and a subpoena was filed and sent to the City of Greenville Schools for a copy of the video and audio from the bus.

THEFT: At 2:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Washington Avenue in reference to a theft. Upon arrival the complainant advised her patient had $150.60 cash stolen out of a lock box between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3. The female advised she believes the new employee may have taken the money. He advised he has never touched the money. There are no further leads at this time, and nothing further is possible.

THEFT: At 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a theft complaint at the 100 block of West Main Street. The complainant advised her black Victoria Secret handbag with $200 in cash, a Chase Debit Card, a Second National Bank Debit Card, an Amazon gift card worth $100, her car keys, house keys, and her work I.D. in it was stolen. Efforts are being made to retrieve the video surveillance footage in order to identify a subject.

SHOPLIFTING: At 10:38 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to two subjects who were actively shoplifting. Donald Wood Jr. and Lisa Hall were stopped by police officers in the Shell gas station parking lot. The Walmart bags in the back seat were confiscated and taken back to Walmart. Both parties were issued a citation reference theft and advised of their court date.

Jan. 14.

ASSAULT: At 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Warren Street in reference to an injured male subject inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, the complainant stated she observed a male subject slumped over in a parked vehicle. The male had an inch long cut above his right eye that was actively bleeding, he had bruising and swelling around his face. The male advised he was jumped at a bar and was told to never come back. The male was transported to Wayne Hospital for his injuries.

Jan. 16

DOMESTIC: At 1:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to a verbal domestic at the 5000 block of State Route 49. The female stated the male was inside the house throwing things, and he would not leave. Officers advised they could not make him leave as the male lives at the residence, and there is no proof he has done anything wrong. Neither party was willing to leave, and there were no school aged kids present.

Jan. 17

VEHICLE THEFT: At 10:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Sater Street in reference to a vehicle theft. The owner advised a male subject later identified as Michael Johnson got into one of the company’s work vehicles and drove off without permission. Johnson was arrested and incarcerated on a $1,025 bond and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

