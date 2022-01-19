Local Briefs

Special Meeting Jan. 20

GREENVILLE — In accordance with Section 3313.16, Revised Code of Ohio, you are hereby notified that the Treasurer of the Board of Education of the Greenville City School District, Darke County, Ohio, has called a Special meeting of said Board of Education, Thursday Jan. 20, at 7 a.m., in the Anna Bier Room at Memorial Hall, Greenville, Ohio. The purpose of the meeting is for field trip approval.

Notice of Public Hearing Feb. 1

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District is accepting public input regarding the expenditure of federal grants funds through the American Recovery Plan for IDEA – Part B for the current school year, and also the 2022-2023 school year. State law requires that prior to the adoption of any policies and procedures needed to comply with this funding, the district ensures that there are public hearings, adequate notice of the hearings, and an opportunity for comment available to the general public.

A hearing for public input will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth St. If you are unable to attend, but have suggestions or questions, please email Jim Hooper, Federal Programs Coordinator at [email protected]

CIC Meeting Feb. 17

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host a CIC Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 8 a.m. This public meeting will be held at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum.

The CIC meeting previously scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 has been cancelled.