Garner pleads guilty

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Garner entered a guilty plea in the Darke County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Tyler E. Garner, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree via video conference with the jail. Garner can face up to 12 months incarceration with a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

“Prison’s not expected for fifth degree felony cases which means community supervision for up to 60 months is another consequence,” Judge Hein said.

When discussing the possibility of bond, Judge Hein brought up Garner’s history and said, “you’re supposed to follow the rules, not make them”. Unfortunately, Garner has not followed all the pretrial supervision in the ways he was supposed to, as he has a history of walking away from treatment, not seeing his lawyer every ten days, and needing a warrant to appear for court.

“You’re supposed to be compliant and check in with the probation department, not choose whether to follow the rules,” Judge Hein said.

Garner was released on an OR bond, as a way for the Judge to see if Garner has learned a lesson.

“I’ll get to see the level of your function,” Judge Hein said. “If you function like a fifth grader, I’ll treat you like a fifth grader. If you need your diaper changed cause you’re a second grader, first grader, or a toddler, you’ll get treated that way.”

Garner’s sentencing date is set for Feb. 24.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]