OSU extension to host cooking workshops

DARKE COUNTY — Are you interested in learning more about how to use your instant pot? Are you curious about how they work and if they are worth purchasing? Then this workshop is for you.

Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, FCS Educator for Ohio State University Extension, Darke County, will be hosting two Introductions to Electronic Programmable Pressure Cookers workshops:

Thursday, January 27, 2-3 p.m., at the Worch Memorial Public Library, 790 South Center Street, Versailles.

Friday, January 28, 2-3 p.m., at the Arcanum Public Library, 101 West North St., Arcanum.

Come and join these interactive workshops, where we learn the functions of an instant pot and prepare and sample a dish made with an instant pot.

There is no cost for these programs, but pre-registration is required. Class sizes are limited to 20 people.

To register for the January 27, Worch Memorial Public Library workshop, please contact Meme Marlow, Director, at [email protected] or (937) 526-3416

To register for the January 28th, Arcanum Public Library Workshop, please contact Linda Mancz, [email protected] or (937) 692-8484.