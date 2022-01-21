Rednour student teaching at Versailles Agriculture Education Program

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Alexa Rednour, a senior at The Ohio State University studying Agriscience Education with a minor in Production Agriculture, is currently conducting her student teaching at the Versailles High School Agriculture Education Department with Dena Wuebker serving as her cooperating teacher. Rednour is originally from Butler County, Ohio, where she graduated from Edgewood High School and was a member of the Edgewood-Butler Tech FFA Chapter. While in FFA, she was involved in the General Livestock CDE as well as having multiple SAEs including job placement at TSC, research over feed efficiency in poultry, and entrepreneurship where she raised market goats, chickens, ducks, and rabbits. Rednour was part of her high school softball and golf teams. After high school, she began her college career at Ohio State ATI in Wooster, Ohio, and then transferred to the Columbus campus her junior year. When not in school, she enjoys hanging out with friends and family, cooking, and being outdoors.