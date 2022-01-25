Darke SWCD Board reorganization and 2022 meeting dates

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Newly elected Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) supervisors, Gary Goettemoeller and Tom Harrod, were sworn into office on January 5, 2022 by Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes. Board reorganization took place during the monthly board meeting, and Gary Goettemoeller, Wayne Township, was elected to serve as Chairman for 2022. Other officers elected were Tom Harrod, Mississinawa Township, as Vice Chair; Monty Stump, Greenville Township, as Treasurer; Rick Honeyman, Van Buren Township as Secretary; and, Kevin Jones, Adams Township, as Publicity. Kevin will also serve as Chairman for the nominating committee.

For 2022, the Darke SWCD board of supervisors will hold their monthly board meetings on the first Monday of each month at 8 a.m. The meetings will be held at the Darke SWCD office, 1117 Southtowne Court, Greenville. Special board meetings may be scheduled throughout the year. If a special board meeting is necessary, the location, date and time will be posted on the office door, and www.darkeswcd.com. Meetings are subject to rescheduling; therefore, please call (937) 548-1715, extension 3 to verify meeting date and time. If you are interested in receiving meeting notices, please contact the office to be placed on a phone or email notification list.

Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is a legal subdivision of the State of Ohio, responsible for the conservation of natural resources within Darke County. For additional information, or if you would like notice of board meeting date/location/etc. changes please contact the district office at (937) 548-1715, extension 3, or email [email protected] The Darke SWCD office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.