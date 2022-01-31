Empowering Youth thanks Ketrow Foundation for support

Empowering Darke County Youth (EDCY) would like to thank the Ketrow Foundation for its continued support.

Founded in 1991, The Ketrow Foundation has supported Empowering academic efforts since EDCY’s inception in 2016. It has helped other organizations as well, including Darke County Center for the Arts, Darke County Parks, Big Brothers Big Sisters and more. The local non-profit foundation cannot be thanked enough for its continued support of Empowering programs and other Darke County non-profit organizations.

Since 2016 Empowering staff and volunteers have worked over 22,000 hours with more than 1,150 Darke County students, primarily in grades 1 to 8. Edison State students have provided nearly 8,000 volunteer hours in EDCY programs. Empowering has two After School programs in Greenville City Schools, and one each in Ansonia Local Schools and Arcanum-Butler Middle School. EDCY also conducts a summer tutoring program at Greenville Public Library.

Anyone wishing more information, or would like to help, can contact Empowering at P.O. Box 1113, Greenville 45331, or [email protected] Like us on Facebook.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.

Bob Robinson

Empowering Darke County Youth

