Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 23

DOMESTIC: At 10:39 a.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the 900 block of Neal Avenue. The fight was between a mother and her daughter. The mother had blood on her nose and her right cheek was red. She refused to write a statement. Both females were separated for the day, and there were no school age children present.

Jan. 24

VANDALISM: At 6:08 p.m. officers responded to a possible vandalism to a vehicle complaint at the 100 block of West Main Street. The complainant advised she noticed the damage to her back bumper on her light blue 2003 Lincoln Town Car at 6 p.m. Officers were unable to determine the cause or possible cause of the damage. There are no suspects in this case and the case is closed.

Jan. 24

DRUGS: At 5:05 p.m. officers observed a silver/green 1995 Dodge Ram Truck make multiple vehicle equipment violations on the vehicle. A traffic stop was made, and the vehicle was searched. A clear glass container with a wax substance was located on the female passenger. The female advised the wax was “dabs.” A container without a label and more wax substance inside was located in the vehicle. The male advised he had a medical marijuana card, and he bought the dab from a dispensary in Dayton. With no way to confirm the male’s statement, the two dab wax containers were taken, and no charges are being filed in this case at this time.

Jan. 25

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACC: At 10:02 p.m. officers responded to a reported private property accident at the 1200 block of Sweitzer Street. Upon arrival an employee stated a silver color van drove away from the gas pump with the nozzle still in the vehicle. This caused the nozzle to break off. Officers will follow up with the incident when the video footage on the incident is provided.

Jan. 27

SHOPLIFTING: At 4:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a subject inside the store actively shoplifting. Officers were able to arrive and retrieve all the stolen items from Robert Feitshans. Feitshans was cited for the incident.

Jan. 28

DOMESTIC: At 5:37 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Russ Road on a reported domestic disturbance between a married couple who live together. The male was intoxicated, was not taking his prescribed medicine, and was transported to Wayne Hospital for a mental health evaluation. The female stayed at the residence, and there were no school age children present.

DOMESTIC: At 12:12 p.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the 100 block of South Broadway. The argument was between a married couple who both decided to remain at the residence. There were no school age children present.

Jan. 30

WANTED PERSON: At 7:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Gray Avenue on a report of a person there with a possible warrant. Jacob Howell had an active warrant out of Darke County for a probation violation with the original charge being child endangering. He was transported to the jail with no bond.

WANTED PERSON: At 2:55 p.m. officers were dispatched to the sidewalk in front of the 300 block of North Gray Street in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with the male and female. The male was later found to be Bobby Yoder. They both advised the argument had never been between them. It was found Yoder had an active warrant out of Miami County for domestic violence with no bond. He was arrested and turned over to the Piqua Police Department.

PROPERTY: At 2:37 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street on a report of found property. A Greenville National Bank ATM card was turned in, and the owner was contacted. The card was shortly picked up by the female owner.

AGENCY ASSIST: At 12:43 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, a male was observed laying in the parking lot and several unidentified subjects performing CPR. An AED was deployed and a shock was advised. Greenville Township Rescue arrived and transported him to Wayne ER where they pronounced him deceased at 1:25 p.m..

VANDALISM: At 9:21 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Plum Street in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. The female complainant advised her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Houdeshell, came over and was yelling about her being with another guy before going to confront him. Houdeshell punched the front glass window of the male victim’s front door shattering the glass. The female also advised Houdeshell then took her car keys and threw them in the neighbor’s yard before leaving the scene. The male victim was given and completed a witness statement form. Surveillance video showed the ex-boyfriend hitting the male victim’s front door, and the video was taken as evidence. Houdeshell was cited for criminal damaging and trespassed from the residence.

Jan. 31

WANTED PERSON: At 1:48 p.m. officers observed a known wanted person walking in the 600 block of Sater Street. Cody Lavy had a bench warrant for failure to appear for a probation revocation hearing on an original charge of OVI. He also had three other warrants: a misdemeanor warrant out of Celina for contempt of court/failure to show proof, Darke County felony warrant for probation violation on an original charge of possession of a synthetic narcotic, and Randolph County Sheriff’s Officer warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Lavy was transported to the Darke County Jail with no bond.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]