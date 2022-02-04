Words are powerful

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

For some people words are their strength. They have command of the language and can assert the full power of words. Such a person is sometimes called a wordsmith. Word smithing is a skill that should not be taken lightly for once a word is spoken it can never be forgotten (only perhaps forgiven). And once a word is printed it is forever susceptible to scrutiny.

Just as one cannot unring a bell, the spoken word echoes throughout eternity and the written word becomes etched ever deeper into perpetuity. Words come back to bite everyone from time to time, but often because words can be misinterpreted, especially when they are taken out of context. Therefore, discernment is necessary when listening to or reading the words of others.

Discernment is the ability to judge well. And regarding the soul, it is a gift of the Holy Spirit for spiritual guidance and understanding. Since our present society is unduly sensitive to a great many issues, and since some words resonate with people more than others, I propose we should all be asking for this gift, not only for ourselves but for everyone, to avoid provocation.

Words evolve with society. Sometimes our words grow to have a double meaning, or even an opposing definition, especially in terms of slang, such as the word “bad.” Bad can mean substandard or if it’s used as slang, it can mean good. The word “dumb” has always meant unable to speak or mute, but overtime the word also grew to mean stupid. That is why some people believe the Latin language is so powerful. It’s considered a dead language because its words are not evolving into new or controversial meanings.

Words of rectitude often have uncomplimentary second meanings. For instance, welfare meant the happiness, health and well being of persons, but today it is often a derogatory word referring to financial support for low-income families or individuals. Just as the word justice has meant fairness, but sometimes, in the 21st century the word justice has been used synonymous with retribution or vengeance.

I have witnessed people becoming irate when the word entitlement is used to describe their social security, because they say they paid it in, and they are owed it. Well, that is exactly what the word entitled had meant — deserving of privileges. Unfortunately, the word has developed a negative connotation because the government labeled all the non-contributory programs as entitlements.

So many terms, labels, or titles are simply word play and we do not need to get irate. A rose by any other name would still be a rose. Therefore, renaming a hospital or nursing home, to a more positive name such as a healthcare center doesn’t change the nature of the facility. None of us want to go there regardless. However, we don’t need to feel as though our intelligence has been insulted. Our knowledge should be sufficient without requiring a defensive attitude. That is unless we have never been properly formed in wisdom and truth.

“Words have a magical power. They can either bring the greatest happiness or the deepest despair.” ~Sigmund Freud

”Better than a thousand hollow words, is one word that brings peace.” ~Buddha

”Without knowing the force of words, it is impossible to know more.” ~Confucius

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, Karaoke at the Versailles Vets Club Bunker starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6, Singo in the Vets Club Bunker starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, Wings and Things at Ansonia Legion from 5 to 8 p.m. Eat in or Carry-out.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, Blood Drive at the Versailles K of C Hall. Times are still available from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visit www.givingblood.org to schedule.

Saturday, Feb. 12, Wing Fry at Goat Farmers in Yorkshire from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Eat in or Carry-out.

Saturday, Feb. 12, is a German-style Dinner Benefit for Rustic Hope from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Versailles K of C Hall on State Route 47. The menu includes cabbage rolls, brats and kraut, pork loin sauerbraten, red cabbage, mashed potatoes, dessert, and beverage. Donation is $20 per person. Advanced tickets are recommended and available through a K of C member, their Facebook page, or by calling Charlie Borchers at 614-565-0004. (Rustic Hope is a non-profit organization offering free support to single mothers before, during and after delivery.)

Feb. 20, Chicken Fry Dinner at the Versailles Vets Club starting at 4 p.m. Open to the Public, Dine in or Carry-out. You may call ahead, and the chicken will be delivered to your car by using the Vets Club parking lot or the drive through lane on Wood Street. The phone number is 937-526-5959. (The phone will be answered starting at 3 p.m. but no chicken will be served until 4 p.m.)

Happy birthday wishes to Elsie Shappie, Linda Spahr, Nancy Plattner, Bill Spahr, Kathy Wespirer, Ann Eiting, Jeff Whittaker, Tyler DeMange, Andrea Raterman, Betty Poeppelman, Tom Francis, Angie Via, Mike Droesch, Eric Brown, Ted Detrick, Mary Lou Bornhorst, Susan Conley, Jean Grieshop, Steve Osborne, Holly Keiser, Larry Kuechenberg, Gloria Batty, Nancy Taylor, Luke Stachler, Lisa Magoto, David Buxton, Chuck Langenkamp, Craig Reed, Matt Hurley, Joyce Luthman, Renee Miller, Jim Short, Connie Schutte, Cristy Rhoades, Grace Arnett, Jann Unger, Tim Koons, Steve McEldowney, Elizabeth Barga, Isaac Bergman, Claire Happy, Renee Browder, Erika Monnier Bohman, and those I was not told of as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Jessica and Jon Pothast (26) Elaine and Harold Langston (60), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Violet Meyer (2), Terry Brown (70), Norma Parin (72), Ronda Christian (80), Jack Ritter (80), Russell Elson (98), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, keep your words sweet and tender because tomorrow you may have to eat them. Sweet as in pleasing, delightful, kind, or thoughtful and tender as in sensitive, loving, and gentle. But just in case, it might be good to know in the words of Winston Churchill, “Eating words have never given me indigestion.”

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.