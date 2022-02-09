Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 12

TRAFFIC STOP: At 3:18 a.m. officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation and for the suspected operator having an active warrant for his arrest. The vehicle was observed parked outside of the front gate off of Jackson Street before it began to leave. It failed to stop at a clearly marked stop sign, and a traffic stop was made. The driver, James Bush, exited the car and ran westbound. The officer followed him before he lost sight between houses. The passenger confirmed the driver’s identity as Bush. Bush has two active warrants for his arrest: one for failure to serve 20 days and one for contempt of court. His Ohio driver’s license was found to have been under a total of four suspensions. When he is located, he will be cited for driving under suspension and obstructing official business.

Jan. 21

THEFT: At 11:36 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Main Street in reference to a theft. The female complainant and male victim both advised they had been living with a male and female at the 400 block of South Broadway Street when they all got into an argument and left. The male later noticed his bedroom camera had been taken down, and his gaming computer with GPS stated it was in another state and believed it was stolen. Officers and the complainant and victim were not able to make entry into the South Broadway residence in order to retrieve their belongings or make contact with the male and female residing there. This case will need to be followed up with.

Feb. 1

VANDALISM: At 10:35 a.m. while on patrol at the Greenville High School, officers were advised by two students they observed another student cause damage in the boys restroom. The male student ripped a piece of metal stripping off the ceiling and began stabbing the ceiling tile causing a tile to fall from the ceiling. When the accused male was interviewed about the incident, he denied ripping the metal strip off the ceiling and stabbing the tile with it, but he did have small pieces of ceiling tile and dust on his hooded sweatshirt. Five witnesses had the same story advising the accused male had in fact vandalized the bathroom, and the accused male was cited for criminal mischief and is the fourth incident where the student has damaged school property. He has been suspended for the remainder of the week, will no longer attend school with the general population as he will be placed in virtual academy, and his probation officer was advised of the incident.

Feb. 4

CPO VIOLATION: At 5:05 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Riffle Avenue on a reported CPO Violation. The female complainant advised she has an active CPO against her ex-boyfriend. However, it was advised he showed up to the residence without a warning, and he refused to leave until he was able to see his children. Various emails, text messages, and video recordings were collected as evidence. This case will be sent to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.

DISABLED VEH: At 8:11 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Hillside Drive and Russ Road in reference to a vehicle that was stuck in the snow blocking the street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the vehicle that was parked in the middle of the street with no one inside or around the vehicle. Hot Rods towing arrived on scene and towed the vehicle away. A parking citation was issued for the vehicle being parked on the roadway.

Feb. 5

WANTED PERSON: At 3:40 a.m. officer initiated a traffic stop on West Main Street near Vine Street for a headlight defect. The operator, Brandon Raisch, had several active warrants and a suspended Ohio and Indiana license. One of the warrants is through Preble County for possession of drug abuse instruments and obstructing official business with a bond of $4,000. Raisch was arrested and transported to Wayne Healthcare due to him advising he had chest pain and trouble breathing. Later he was transported to the Darke County jail for holding to await transport to the Preble County Jail. He was issued a citation for driving under suspension and for the headlight defect violation.

WANTED PERSON: At 2:04 a.m. officers apprehended Corey Garber for a warrant for weapons under disability. The bike he was riding and backpack were released to a person of Garber’s request after no contraband was found. Garber himself was transported to the Darke County Jail to be held with no bond.

Feb. 6

AGENCY ASSIST: At 10:10 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 12th Street in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival, a large amount of heavy smoke was observed coming from the residence. There was a female subject laying on the ground injured, so Greenville Township Rescue arrived to transport her to Wayne HealthCare. The female subject’s husband advised they smelled smoke and investigated to find the wall behind the stove was on fire. In order to escape the fire, the couple jumped from the second story window resulting in the female’s injuries.

