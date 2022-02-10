Four Twenty-Three celebrates grand opening

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Four Twenty-Three, a specialty market, and upcoming venue center, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 10, 2022. Although the business has been open since September 2021, “We wanted to wait until now, to make sure everything was up and running smoothly,” stated owner Sarah Royer.

Located in the former KitchenAid Experience building, Four Twenty-Three’s Facebook page explains, “We are no longer the KitchenAid Experience, but we are sure to bring an experience to your kitchen, and your tastebuds.”

Four Twenty-Three offers specialty food products, and a wide range of “grab and go” gourmet items, including meals from the nearby Merchant House. Products from local farmers’ markets and home bakeries are brought in, as a way to promote individual sellers, and consolidate products into one place. Customers enjoy the convenience of shopping mostly locally-sourced foods, and producers have a centrally located market where their items can be sold, in a win-win for the community. Healthy options such as sugar and gluten-free foods are available, and Royer wants to include even more speciality products, such as dairy-free items, in the near future.

“The vision is to bring people together, and bring the community together as a whole,” she said.

Flowers and various decorative potted plants are also available for purchase.

“I am so excited that the community has accepted us here; this means the world to me,” Royer told the gathering of Darke County Chamber of Commerce members and local officials. She also shared her future plans to turn the downstairs into an event center, suitable for weddings and other gatherings, with a projected capacity of 300 people.

