Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

In 1990 a group called Extreme sang a mesmerizing song entitled “More than Words.” The song or ballad expressed the singer’s need for his lover to do more than say “I love you.” The words were used like a magic wand designed to fix everything without doing anything. The words were proving to be empty and meaningless without the warmth of a hug, kiss, or caress. The singer insisted words would be unnecessary if only his lover showed him loved.

Actions speak louder than words. This proverb is hundreds of years old, meaning what you do has a stronger impact on people than what you say. Expressed another way is “Talk is cheap,” which implies that while it is easy to make a verbal promise or statement, words have little meaning unless they are supported by actions. Talk is free speech which costs nothing. The real difficulty is in doing what you say.

Today we hear the idiom, “If you talk the talk, then walk the walk.” With so many ways to basically say the same thing it seems what we do has more significance than what we say. Since it is easy to say one thing and do another. We can apologize repeatedly, but if our actions don’t change, our words become meaningless. So, if we characterize people by their actions, we might never be fooled by their words.

Monday is Valentine’s Day a time for people to express their love (or care). Regardless, it’s important to understand that love is not in what one says it’s in what the person does. Parents well know this to be true. Out of love parents freely sacrifice their time and personal needs for the good of their children. Love is not always returned but the parents’ actions are authentic and serve as an example of unconditional love.

When my generation were kids, we didn’t hear our parent’s say they loved us. Knowledge of their love was in their actions, the clothing they bought us, the food they provided, and the house that was our home. Today we tell our kids that we love them, but maybe we need to since we probably spend less time with them than our parents did us.

Many individuals will find a variety of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, perhaps a romantic dinner, evening, or weekend. But there will also be groups of single friends celebrating the holiday together, since friendship, too, is a form of love.

There is lots going on this weekend and throughout the upcoming week. Check out the Upcoming Events section. FYI: I intend to be at the Versailles Eagles on Saturday night and the Memory Lane Dance on Monday afternoon. Feel free to join in!

No matter how you decide to celebrate Valentine’s Day make sure it’s more than words. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day!

“Preach the gospel at all times; use words if necessary.” ~Francis of Assisi

“Actions speak louder than words. Let your words teach and your actions speak.” ~Anthony of Padua

“A person’s actions will tell you everything you need to know.” ~Unknown

“Talk is cheap – except when Congress does it.” ~Cullen Hightower

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, Feb. 12, is a German-style Dinner Benefit for Rustic Hope from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Versailles K of C Hall on State Route 47. Advanced tickets are recommended by calling Charlie Borchers at 614-565- 0004.

Saturday, Feb. 12, Wing Fry at Goat Farmers in Yorkshire from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Eat in or Carryout.

Saturday, Feb. 12, Dyslexic Funk performs at the Versailles Eagles from 8 p.m. to midnight. Members and guests.

Monday, Feb. 14, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, Reubens at the Ansonia Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. Open to the Public. Dine in, carryout or curb service available.

Saturday, Feb. 19, Karaoke in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19, Corn Hole Tournament at the Ansonia Legion from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20, Chicken Fry Dinner at the Versailles Vets Club starting at 4 p.m. Open to the Public, Dine in or Carry-out. You may call ahead, and the chicken will be delivered to your car by using the Vets Club parking lot or the drive through lane on Wood Street. The phone number is 937-526-5959. (The phone will be answered starting at 3 p.m. but no chicken will be served until 4 p.m.)

Happy birthday wishes to Brook Homan, Tom Grillot, Carol Simmons, Susan Meyer, Sue Vickroy, Jane Bornhorst, Lucinda Todd, George Ward, Shawn Peters, Shawna Schmitmeyer, Theresa Schmitmeyer, Caitlyn Mary Hemmelgarn, Josh Didier, Jim Subler, Terry Oliver, Judy Cochran, Mary Bruening, Ernie Bergman, Lauryn Dickey, Renee Browder, Eric Epperly, Tom Schrader, Angela Westfall, Katelyn Platfoot, Vicki Monnin, Kim Hayes, Jace Vanzant, Scout Spencer, Raven Boerger, Leslie Phlipot, John Berger, Mallory Marshal, Michael Stammen, Rick Unger, Jennifer Sturgill, Dawn Luthman, Reyna Shardo, Deyson Bulcher, Josh Brooks, Gary Cohee, Monica Goubeaux, Muzz Pierron, Bev Garrison, Gail Lunsford, Elaine Barlage, Kathy (Grillot) Magoto, Kay Borchers, Bev Francis, Linda Wappelhorst, Michelle Dickey, Brittany Dirksen, Ron DeMange, Rachel & Emily Tumbush, Brad Grilliot, Tim Magoto, Rita Ruhenkamp, Randy Swisher, Doug Seibert, Deb Groff, Karen Keiser, Diane Schrader, Kobe Epperly, Graham Holzapfel, Jason Roll, and those I missed as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Chris and Tom Huber (13), Miranda and Jeremy Flora (25), Elaine and Ron Marshall (35), Arlene and Bob Luttmer (35), Judie and Ron Stauffer (48), Dixie and Mike Wehrkamp (?), Ruth and John Peters (53), Ginger and Paul Brubaker (60), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Bryan Ruhenkamp (51), Julie Moeller (64), Diane Huffman (65), David Black (80), Eleanor Grillot (95), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, take advice from Matthew 7:20. Just as a person can identify a tree by its fruit, so they can identify us by our actions. Remember loyalty is hard to find and trust is easy to lose. We must be good stewards. A Good Steward is one who uses the gifts received to serve others. Be a person of good action and you will be a good steward by your example.

