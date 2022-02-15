Driver arrested after crashing into a house

Staff report

UNION CITY — A Union City house was heavily damaged after a man drove into it Monday.

The Union City, Ohio Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of E. Main and S. Division streets in reference to a vehicle that ran through a house.

Upon arrival, officers came into contact with Gregory Young Jr. who was identified as the driver of the vehicle. During the investigation it was found that Young was traveling westbound on E. Main Street when he drove on the wrong side of the road and eventually drove up on the sidewalk and then into a house. There was heavy structural damage done to the house.

While officers were investigating the crash, Young was acting very erratic. Further investigation deemed that Young was impaired and appeared to be on some sort of unknown stimulant. Young was requested to submit to a blood test — however, he refused. Young was also found to have a suspended driver’s license. Young was arrested for OVI-refusal and driving under suspension. Young was incarcerated in the Darke County Jail. No major injuries were reported from this incident