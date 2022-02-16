Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Feb. 10

TRAFFIC STOP: At 10:32 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle reference two equipment violations. Through investigation, several counterfeit bills were located along with suspected drugs. The driver was aware that the bills and drugs were in the vehicle, she was given a warning for the marijuana and tobacco and released from the scene. The items were transported to the Greenville Police Department to be destroyed.

Feb. 11

PROPERTY: Officers responded at 5:13 p.m. to the 100 block of West Main Street on a reported found property. A black and red Samsung Galaxy cellphone was located at the 1300 block of Wagner Avenue and was taken to the Greenville Police Department. Officers were able to locate the owner and returned it safely to him.

CHILD CUSTODY: At 4:11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Washington Avenue in reference to a child custody exchange complaint. Through investigation it was found that the father did not want to give custody to the mother. The father advised the pair were never married and there was no custody agreement paperwork filed through the courts. He was advised the mother had full rights to the children at this time, and he needed to give them back until custody paperwork was filed and agreed upon. There is nothing further in this case.

THEFT: At 4:20 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Martin Street on a reported theft. The complainant stated she witnessed Lee Ware enter the shed behind her residence and take a blue and silver wheelchair out of it and leave with it. She does not have any pictures of it but advised she could identify it if it is located. She wished to pursue charges, and a misdemeanor citation for theft will be served to Ware when he is located. He is to also be trespassed.

DOMESTIC: At 6:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Gray Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance between two stepsisters in a physical altercation. It was advised by all parties that the 16 year old victim/offender had come down the stairs yelling about a cellular phone belonging to her brother. The 17 year old victim/offender advised the 16 year old to go back upstairs before a physical altercation took place. Greenville Rescue transported the 16 year old to Wayne Health Care to be treated for a tailbone injury. The 17 year old’s father took her to her mother’s house for the night to keep the parties separated for the evening. This case will be sent to the Juvenile courts in reference to future charges for one or both parties.

Feb. 13

VANDALISM: At 5:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to some juveniles who had set off the sprinkler system. The on duty manager advised three juveniles had admitted to breaking the sprinkler system in the sporting goods section of the store. Multiple shopping aisles were flooded and the fire alarms were going off. All three males admitted to throwing a football down the aisles and throwing the football over the aisles as well. The sprinklers went off when the football got away from them and hit a sprinkler head. Wal-Mart wanted to file criminal charges and all of the juveniles were cited for criminal damaging. All three boys were trespassed from WalMart.

Feb. 14

DOMESTIC: At 10:03 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North West Street in reference to a domestic complaint. An argument started between a father and daughter regarding the death of the wife and mother who passed away last year. Both subjects stated that they were going to stay at the residence. There were no school-aged children present during the incident.

WANTED PERSON: At 1:03 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Winchester Avenue to serve a warrant. Prior knowledge told officers Denora Greek was staying at the residence. Greek had an active warrant for failing to appear on a violation of CPO with a $575 bond. Upon arrival, Greek was advised of her warrant, placed in handcuffs, and transported to the Darke County Jail were she was incarcerated.

THEFT: At 4:22 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Broadway Street in reference to a theft complaint. The female witness advised she was contacted by the Park National Bank Fraud Department who advised her that there were several checks that were flagged as being bad due to insufficient funds. It was found that the fraudulent checks that were made out to a female suspect by another female suspect were deposited by a male suspect. He was seen and photographed on several different occasions making the deposits. Officers attempted to make contact with all the named parties with a negative outcome on all the calls made. Three of the checks were able to be produced and the checks appeared to be endorsed by different people with signatures not matching. Video of the transactions were taken as evidence. This case will need further investigation due to the negative contact with the suspects in this case.

PROPERTY: At 8:10 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to found property. A Visa debit card was found in the alley near the 300 block of East Third Street. The owner stated the card does not work anymore and permission was given to destroy the card.

