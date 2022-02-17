Chipotle in Greenville now open

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — On Feb. 16, Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a new restaurant at 1437 Wagner Avenue in Greenville. It features “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru that allows customers to pick up digital orders, without leaving their cars. It is the first Chipotle location in Greenville, and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. The most popular menu items are burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, and tacos.

Customers can enjoy special perks by signing up for Chipotle Rewards in the restaurant, online, or by downloading the Chipotle app. For every dollar spent, ten points are earned towards food items, or merchandise such as tote bags and hats. Rewards members also receive birthday bonuses, and free chips with guacamole.

Chipotle was founded by Steve Ells in 1993, and according to the company website, “was born of the radical belief that there is a connection between how food is raised and prepared, and how it tastes.” It is one of the first national restaurant brands committed to animal welfare standards, and prioritizing local and organic produce. The chain also prides itself in sustainability, and in 2018, began a pilot program recycling used plastic gloves into trash bags that are used in 43 percent of its restaurants.

Chipotle in Greenville is currently hiring. Employees will be offered a competitive benefits package, including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s pay each year; a debt-free college degree program, English as a Second Language (ESL), and access to mental health care for employees and their families.

