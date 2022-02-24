Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Feb. 14

PRIV PROP ACC: At 2:57 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a private property accident. Upon arrival, a black 2013 Chevrolet equinox was observed with its front bumper wrapped around a light pole in the parking lot of Farmers State Bank. The driver stated that she was operating the listed vehicle northbound in the parking lot when she attempted to turn westbound in the lot and struck a light pole that was in her blind spot.

ASSAULT: At 12:49 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Adrien Avenue in reference to an assault complaint. The victims stated they were at Sloopy’s and a waitress named Angie had assaulted him by striking him in the face and grabbing him around the neck. The owner of Sloopy’s said he was aware of the incident, and the bartender’s name is Angie Timmerman. Timmerman advised the victim had been rude to her at the bar by demanding drinks, and she had words with him. She refused to tell the officer anything else. Video surveillance showed Timmerman getting verbally aggressive before throwing two bottles in the victim’s direction and striking him in the face. Jessica Smith can be seen getting involved as well. Both Smith and Timmerman were issued misdemeanor citations for assault based on Sloopy’s video surveillance.

Feb. 15

DUI: At 2:48 a.m. officers observed a vehicle fail to have a license plate light illuminating it’s rear license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and through investigation the operator, Kevin Wright, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest.

Feb. 16

PRIV PROP ACCIDENT: At 4:32 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Lease Avenue on a reported private property accident. The complainant stated he came out of Kroger from shopping and noticed damage to his 2012 Ford truck that was parked in the parking lot. A large dent in the passenger side bed of the truck was observed. There are no further leads into this case.

Feb. 17

PROPERTY: At 7:06 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Harrison Avenue in reference to found property. The complainant advised that sometime overnight a bicycle was left in front of her residence on the sidewalk at the listed residence. The gray Schwinn World Sport bicycle was transported to the Hart Avenue garage where it was stored for safekeeping pending the owner attempting to retrieve it.

Feb. 18

WANTED PERSON: At 9:36 a.m. a male subject who was known to have an active felony warrant was observed walking into the residence at the 200 block of Warren Street. Cody Lloyd had an active felony warrant for felonious assault with no bond. He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 9:38 p.m. while following up on a separate incident, officers observed who they identified as Joseph Brown in a bedroom at the 300 block of Tiffin Street. Brown had an active Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections warrant on a parole violation with no bond. He was detained and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was released to staff.

BURGLARY: At 10:23 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Martin Street in reference to a burglary not in progress. Images of the scene were taken for evidence. Shoe impressions were photographed. According to the complainant nothing in the apartment appeared to have been touched or missing other than the television, that was just overturned in the same area that it sits. Nothing else of evidentiary value was located on the scene.

PROPERTY: At 6:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Armstrong Street in reference to found property. Upon arrival, the complainant and his wife stated that an unknown female came to their house claiming her bicycle was broken. The complainant’s wife stated that they allowed her to keep the bike on the property, and she found a bag under a window of her house that morning. Video footage revealed the bag belonged to the female who dropped the bike off. The bag contained prescriptions, miscellaneous clothing, personal care items, a hatchet, and a mallet. The bike and the bag were placed into property at the Hart Avenue garage, and the female from the video was identified as the female owner of the prescription.

THEFT: At 7:27 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street on a reported theft that occurred elsewhere in the city. Upon arrival, the complainant stated on Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. she received an alert from her ring doorbell. The recorded video showed a female subject known as Skyann Floyd enter her porch, grab a welcome sign which was sitting by the front door, and take it. Floyd will be given a misdemeanor citation reference theft once she is located.

Feb. 19

WANTED PERSON: At 9:38 p.m. officers observed Albert Reed standing inside the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue. He had two active warrants, one in Darke County on a dangerous drugs offense with no bond, as well as a Montgomery County warrant for failing to appear on the original charge of dangerous drugs with a $5,000 bond. He was detained and transported to the Darke County Jail and released to staff.

Feb. 20

WANTED PERSON: At 4:35 p.m. officers observed Gary Williams in the backyard of the 200 block of East Fifth Street. Williams had an active warrant for failing to appear on the original charge of breaking and entering with a $5,000 bond. He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was searched. Three plastic bags containing crystal-like substances were found inside his front pants pocket.

Feb. 21

VANDALISM: At 11:39 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Martin Street in reference to damage done to a vehicle. Upon arrival, the complainant stated a vehicle which was parked on her property was vandalized overnight. Light blue paint was on the front windshield and on the hood. Blue and purple party streamers were mixed in the paint, and an empty blue window paint bottle was found at the scene. There were no visible cameras on any of the residences in the area. There are no leads on any suspects and no witnesses at this time.

Feb. 22

PURSUIT: Officers were advised by dispatch that a pursuit was coming into town from 49 South. Dispatch advised that the pursuit involved a stolen semi from Riverside and that Darke County requested the Greenville Police and Sheriff’s Office’s assistance. Officers followed behind the semi at speeds of approximately 50 to 60 miles per hour. There were grooves left in the roadway throughout the route in town left behind from the semi’s rims from behind hit with stop sticks after the tires were flattened. Top speed of the pursuit was approximately 65 miles per hour, length of time was 50 minutes, and total distance was 35.21 miles.

DOMESTIC: At 7:59 p.m. officers responded to the 5000 block of State Route 49 on a domestic disturbance complaint. The complainant advised she was involved in an incident with her live-in boyfriend after she found he had cheated on her. She stated Marty Griggs threatened to hit her and reared his fist back as if he was several times before he actually did hit her. Griggs advised everything the complainant had said was made up before grabbing his things and leaving the residence for the night. A charge was filed against Griggs, and he was arrested and brought to the jail. He has two previous domestic violence convictions. It is noted that during transport, Griggs continued to threaten violence upon the officer when he was released from jail.

