Riley Green, Laine Hardy to play 2022 Darke County Fair

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society is excited to announce its first of two concerts for the 2022 Great Darke County Fair!

Number 1 Nashville Recording Artist, Riley Green, with special guest Laine Hardy, will be taking the stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Great Darke County Fair.

Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come. His full-length debut album Different ‘Round Here was released in 2019 via BMLG Records and has produced Gold-certified No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl” and Gold-certified single “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died.” For more information visit RileyGreenMusic.com.

In 2019, millions of music fans were introduced to Laine Hardy through his journey to claim the winning title on American Idol, as a clean-cut, talented vocalist and guitar slinger whose throwback sound was steeped in classic rock and old school country. Now Laine is set to release his full-length debut album, Here’s To Anyone, on Sept. 17. Here, this triple threat singer, guitarist and songwriter both deepens and expands his sonic palette, offering an array of sounds ranging breezy radio-ready country, to moody, guitar-driven swamp-pop.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 5 at 9 a.m. and range in price from $25 to $50. They can be purchased by phone at 937-548-5044 or at www.darkecountyfair.com/ticket-information/.

Ticket Breakdown Bleachers: $25 Grandstand: $32 Track*: $35 VIP*: $50 *Tickets are standing room only.

For questions regarding the 2022 Concert Shows, please contact Doug Martin at 937-459-9616.