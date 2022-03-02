Light Foundation Ohio youth wild turkey hunt

Staff report

GREENVILLE — It’s time to talk turkey as the Light Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl Champion and former New England Patriot, Matt Light, and his wife Susie, prepares for its annual Youth Wild Turkey Hunt! For the 13th consecutive year, the event will take place during Ohio’s youth turkey season on April 8-10 at the nonprofit’s 400-acre Greenville-based facility, Chenoweth Trails. The opportunity will be offered to boys and girls who are first-time hunters or youth gobbler pros from ages 12-17. Those who reside in Darke County, or attend a Darke County school are encouraged to apply for a limited number of available spots.

The weekend consists of hunting for wild turkeys all over Darke County, but it also includes so much more. The youth hunters will be fully immersed in the outdoors while also learning about conservation efforts, enjoying fireside chats, making new friends, and participating in leadership building activities.

“Of course, every young person who is selected to attend the camp hopes to bag a bird, but there is no guarantee. What we can promise is that they will have a weekend full of fun and learning with their peers, Light Foundation staff, volunteers, and experienced, well-known hunting mentors!” offers Program Director, April Brubaker.

Interested youth can apply by filling out the online application and submitting a writing assignment associated with the theme for this year’s hunt: “Family, Friends, and Memories: What Do They Mean to You?” The information can be found on the Light Foundation’s website: mattlight72.com. The deadline to apply is March 18. Selected applicants will be notified by March 22. They will be required to possess a valid youth hunting license, a turkey permit, and to attend the gun sighting on April 2.

“The hunt is made possible by area landowners who allow the use of their property for the duration of the weekend, as well as volunteers, generous sponsors, and hunting mentors. We greatly appreciate the community’s support for this annual youth program,” adds Brubaker.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming involved in this program by volunteering, donating land for the weekend, or becoming a sponsor, please reach out to April Brubaker through the Light Foundation office phone number, 937-316-6352, or by email, [email protected]

About the Light Foundation:

The Light Foundation (www.mattlight72.com) was established in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time Pro-Bowler Matt Light, and his wife, Susie. The Light Foundation strives to instill and augment the values of responsibility, accountability, and hard work by providing youth with unique outdoor learning experiences that assist them in reaching their highest potential. Its goal is to lead young people down a path to becoming responsible members of their communities who can pass on the torch of leadership and achievement to their friends and families. Light was drafted in 2001 out of Purdue University and was the anchor for the Patriots offensive line for more than a decade, before retiring in 2012. He received the third New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2005, and in 2008, was presented the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his outstanding work in the community by the Bush administration. In 2012, Light was named Pop Warner’s Humanitarian of the Year, in 2014, was honored with All Sports United’s Humanitarian Award, and in 2015 received the Man of the Year award from the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s New England chapter. In 2018, Light was named to the Boston Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” list, and in 2019, was also named to the publication’s “Power 50” lineup. Matt Light was also inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2018. Since its inception in 2001, the Light Foundation has raised more than $7 million for various programs and initiatives.