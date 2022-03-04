Spring maintenance list

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Earlier this week we caught a glimpse of spring weather. From here on out we will have some sunny days followed by some cold, cloudy, windy, or rainy days. Nonetheless we should probably look ahead to some of the tasks that will accompany Springtime.

Sometimes a homeowners list can seem daunting, especially after a long winter, but personally, I like lists because I enjoy crossing off each completed project with a sense of accomplishment. Here are some areas to consider:

Air Conditioning: Before too long we will be switching from heat to the air conditioner. Some have central air while others have window units. Regardless, now is a good time to clean/change the filter or call your AC professional to service the unit so you can confidently cool your home when the temperatures soar.

Laundry Rooms: Warm weather makes an annual inspection of the washing machine water hoses, cleaning the dryer lint trap and vent and any other energy-efficient inspections or implementations most practical.

Safety & Security Devices: Consider changing batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, check the settings of your home security devices, and make sure your fire extinguisher is in the green zone.

Roof and Gutters: Freezing and thawing is hard on the gutters. Make sure the gutters haven’t developed a leaking seam and that they are clean allowing the rainfall to flow away from the house walls and landscaping. Winter is also hard on shingled roofs. Be sure there are no exposed areas, replace any broken or missing shingles.

Termites: These insects are prolific in Darke County and since they are most aggressive in the spring you need to be vigilant to keep these destructive insects from colonizing and damaging your home and outbuildings. When in doubt call an exterminator to identify and/or protect against these and other bugs.

Lawn & Lawn Equipment: It’s weed and feed time. Figure out how much pre-emergent and fertilizer you need and make sure your equipment is in working order. Now is the time to change the oil, filters, sharpen the blades, clean the mower deck, inspect the belts, tires, and bagging equipment.

Landscaping: Late Winter or before Spring is the best time to prune trees. By pruning each year, a tree will not be overgrown or lose its shape. Trees that are not adequately pruned can become susceptible to disease and pests due to poor air circulation.

Fruit trees need regular pruning to maintain good quality fruit. It is necessary to remove any dead, diseased or damaged branches. Water sprouts or straight sprouts growing off the branches and around the base of the trunk should be removed. Fruit trees should also be thinned at the top, this allows light and air circulation between the branches. Do this by removing any branches that are growing downward or crosses other branches. Of course, you can always call a professional.

Then there is always the basement, chimney, driveway, deck and if you have lake cottage, and boat you can add them to your Spring maintenance list.

“The more you have the more you have to do.” ~C. Edwards

“Some look for a beautiful place, others make a place beautiful.” ~Unknown

“Home is full of love, laughter and lots and lots of work” ~Sarah Amelia

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, March 4 (First Friday of Lent):

• Fish Fry at Ansonia American Legion from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dine in, Curb, or Carryout

• Fish Fry at Goat Farmers, Yorkshire from 5 to 7 p.m. Eat in or Carryout.

• Fish Fry at Greenville K of C from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine in or Carryout.

Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, Karaoke in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 6, Missions Breakfast at the Versailles K of C from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 6, Singo in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, March 7, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5.00 at the door.

Sunday, March 13, Chicken Fry dinner at the Vets Club beginning at 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 19, John Wood and Peter Herbeck will speak at the Versailles K of C Hall at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by contacting Jake DeMange at 419-336-1034.

Sunday, March 27, Fried Chicken Dinner to Benefit the Adam Puthoff family at the Goat Ranch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or Carryout. For tickets, please contact Brad Bruns at 937-423-4700 or Ted Gehret at 937-441-4424.

Happy 90th birthday wishes to John Berge. Also birthday wishes to Lois Ann Baker, Kristi Kaiser, Nicki Poor Garke, Arlana Garrison Bruey, Larry Simmons, Paula Turpen, Chad Browder, Sabra Nerderman, Jeanie Henry, Shirley (Sug) Subler, Tammy Shafer, Nicole Klipstine, Dustin Lewis, Madelyn Holzapfel, R.J. Lewis, Matt Aultman, Ted Schmitmeyer, Norma Bruner, Connie Brunswick, Jett Bennett, Telisa Delligatti, Yolandaleah Olding, Emily Jasenski, Marty Schipfer, Judy Gelhaus, Amanda Borchers, Tom Eilerman, and those I missed as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Amanda and Steve Kellem (1), Ann Marie Kurtz and her hubby (26).

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of David Rose (61), Linda Henry (67), Marlene Rethman (86), Donald Ruhenkamp (88), Florence Bruns (93), Wanda Brewer (93), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, offer to run an errand for a friend or neighbor. It can be an errand you were running for yourself too, such as a trip to the grocery or drug store.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.