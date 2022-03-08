NWS confirms Versailles tornado

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, Ohio, confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down near Versailles early Sunday morning.

NWS reports the tornado’s estimated maximum wind speed was 80 m.p.h., with a width of 100 yards, and a path 2.9 miles long. The twister lasted from 4:21 to 4:24 a.m.

According to NWS, the first signs of damage with this tornado occurred near the intersection of OH-185 and Conover Road, with minor damage to a few trees and homes. The tornado moved then moved east-northeast, causing more significant damage to a few properties on Versailles Yorkshire Road, just south of Burns Road. At one property, two large barns were leveled, and roof damage was observed to other structures. A home on the southeast corner of the Versailles Yorkshire Road and Burns Road intersection had a small amount of roofing material removed, with more extensive shingle damage, and a few trees uprooted. A car at this property was moved from its parked position, and a piece of plywood was embedded under the hood.

Continuing to the east-northeast, two properties on the north side of Burns Road sustained damage, along with numerous trees downed in a small stand of hardwoods. There was quite a bit of roof damage to outbuildings at these properties, with some minor damage to more well-built structures. One home had a notable amount of mud splatter on a south-facing garage door. Eyewitness reports and photography indicate that debris from these locations traveled over a quarter mile across the open fields.

Damage was also observed at a cluster of homes on Reed Road, just north of Burns Road. Most of the structural damage here was minor, primarily limited to fascia and siding. At least 20 to 30 trees in this area sustained damage, with some uprooted, and numerous large limbs snapped off. Debris from this cluster of properties was observed along a treeline across Reed Road to the east.

Additional minor tree damage occurred on Cramer Road, and the last visible damage from this tornado occurred in a treeline south of Murphy Road along Swamp Creek, with a few large limbs downed. No damage was observed along OH-47.

NWS reported no injuries from the tornado.