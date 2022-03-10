Sheriff warns against drunk driving on St. Patrick’s Day

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker says those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17, should enjoy themselves, but be responsible.

“The Darke County Sheriff’s Office will have additional road deputies patrolling for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Whittaker. “We would like to encourage everyone to enjoy the day and consider patronizing local Darke County restaurants and establishments. I believe there are a lot of great places to eat and drink in Darke County. If you are going to drink adult beverages, please do so responsibly and have a designated driver. Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will not be tolerated and will result in arrest if you are caught.

“We want to see everyone arrive home safe when traveling on our roadways, not just on St. Patrick’s Day but everyday,” Whittaker added.

To report intoxicated drivers on Darke County roadways, please call dispatch at 937-548-2020, or if it is an emergency, call 911.