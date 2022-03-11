Love and unity of community

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

We’ve all been in love but often the person of our affections doesn’t feel the same degree of love for us. Or one party falls out of love, which I tend to think is why many marriages end in divorce.

There is a Bonnie Raitt song that says “I can’t make you love me if you don’t. You can’t make the heart feel something it won’t.” The same is so when it comes to some of the laws, we have on the books today. Laws against discrimination and prejudice cannot make someone feel differently than they do. They may have to behave in accordance with the law, but their hearts won’t love simply because certain protections were put into law; be it regarding religion, color, gender, age, sexual orientation, customs, or any differences.

Every person is boundlessly the same in human anatomy and physiology. And it is also true that the only person who can change us is ourselves (so to speak). But it is really God who changes us when we surrender to him. Love can soften our hearts and personality, but it’s not simply the romantic love of a man or woman, or the paternal and maternal love but it’s the unconditional aspect of such love which renders us capable of putting another’s needs and feelings before ours that opens our hearts to better understand the love God has for each one of us. When we love someone more than ourselves, we have surrender to self.

For the same reason, we cannot change another’s heart, we cannot teach or preach conversion or change for it will be ignored unless those listening submit to our assistance and desire change, (which comes from the Divine).

From our earliest age we strive for independence. Words such as self-sufficient and self-reliant have always seemed positive while the words self-contained, self-governing, and self-centered seems somewhat selfish. When we are “self” anything we are mistaken having been deceived.

As we age, we discover the need for merchants who sell the supplies we need for our DYI (do it yourself) projects, as well as, for professionals that can do the things we cannot or are not licensed to do, surgeons, physicians, lawyers, accountants, plumbers, electricians, farmers, common carriers, etc. Thus, it is in our deficiency we are excised from our self-absorbed world and reunited within the unity of community.

Just as we need others in our everyday existence nothing would be readily available without the transportation industry, yet we take it for granted and give little or no credit to those who deliver our food, clothing, and other necessities, as well as non-essentials that complete us. “Transportation is the center of the world! It is the glue of our daily lives. When it goes well, we don’t see it. When it goes wrong, it negatively colors our day, makes us feel angry and impotent, curtails our possibilities.” ~ Robin Chase.

Disease, illness, and old age, makes us further realize we are not independent, but rather extremely dependent on others, be it for medical care, water, fuel, electric, gas, or even the internet! And in suffering and when facing death, we see clearly what is most important … love of others and those we love.

Willingness is necessary for any change to begin. Hopefully, we are willing to change our clocks by moving them forward one hour before we retire this Saturday evening. Daylight Savings time begins on Sunday morning, March 13 at 2 a.m.

“I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things.” ~Mother Teresa

“Love is the cause of unity in all things.” ~Aristotle

“When spiders unite, they can tie down a lion.” ~Ethiopian Proverb

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, March 11 (Second Friday of Lent):

• Fish Fry at Ansonia American Legion from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dine in, Curb, or Carryout

• Fish Fry at Greenville K of C from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine in or Carryout.

Saturday, March 12, Big Ginga Band performs at the Versailles Eagles from 8 p.m. to midnight. This event is open to members and guests.

Sunday, March 13, Chicken Fry dinner at the Vets Club beginning at 4 p.m. Dinners are $8 and includes four pieces of chicken, potato salad and a roll. You can order by phone (937-526-5959) beginning at 3 p.m. and use the drive thru located in the Vets Club parking lot after 4 p.m. A second drive thru on Wood Street is available for those who do not call ahead.

Monday, March 14, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Thursday, March 17, Reubens at the Ansonia Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. (I intend to celebrate my birthday with a Reuben) with Hillbilly bingo from 7 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 17, Bid Euchre Tournament in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker from 7 to 9 p.m. Open to the public. $5 entry with prizes.

Friday, March 18, (Third Friday of Lent):

• Fish Fry at Ansonia American Legion from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dine in, Curb, or Carryout

• Fish Fry at Goat Farmers, Yorkshire from 5 to 7 p.m. Eat in or Carryout

• Fish Fry at Greenville K of C from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine in or Carryout.

Saturday, March 19, John Wood, and Peter Herbeck will speak at the Versailles K of C Hall at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by contacting Jake DeMange at 419-336-1034.

Saturday, March 26, Singles Dance with music by Cotton, at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio Street, from 8 to 11 p.m. Cover Charge is $7.

Sunday, March 27, Pre-Sale Fried Chicken Dinner to Benefit the Adam Puthoff family at the Goat Ranch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or Carryout. For tickets, please contact Brad Bruns at 937-423-4700 or Ted Gehret at 937-441-4424.

Happy birthday wishes to Dave Steinmetz, Beth McGlothin, Tamara Monnin, Daniel Seibert, Pam Goettemoeller, Jenni Peyton, Marcus Pitsenbarger, Gary Kunk, Jr. Sandy Finkes, Carolyn Mescher, Carol Williams, Dave Holfinger, Betty Zacharias, Steve Kellem, Bonnie Gerber, Kimberly Hecht, James Apple, Pat Gigandet, Donna Gorrell, Carla Meyer, Katie Barga, Craig Francis, Arlene Barton, Vicki Wiltshire, Larry Platfoot, Susan Klosterman, Patrick Bergman, Randy Grilliot, Steve DeMange, Tom Hole, Wanda Bailey, Stephany Monnin, Rick Monnin, John Magoto, Fr. Matt Feist, Kaleb Petitjean, Corbin Johns, Mike Magoto, Max Meyer, Lori Harmeyer, Evie Ahrens, Diane Yakos, Nathan Peters, Gail Watercutter Simon, myself, and those I missed as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Sarah and _?__ Jones (4), Angel and Shane Francis, Carol and Mike Schuh (32), Lynn and Scott Langston (38), and Carol and Roger Frey (43).

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Kevin Smith (65), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers, and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, try to treat everyone as you wish to be treated. Consider showing them respect by greeting them with a smile and if they wish to say something by actively listening to them rather than ignoring or discounting them.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.