Price new Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County Board of Trustees has named Katie Price as the new executive director for the agency.

Former Executive Director, Jennifer Bruns, has stepped down from the position she held for the past nine years, and has chosen to go on a new career adventure after 23 years with the Big Brothers Big Sisters agency.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work for Big Brothers Big Sisters these past 23 years,” said Bruns. “Big Brothers Big Sisters has been a big part of mine and my family’s life. The connections that I have made over the years through this organization has been a true blessing to me. I continue to be blown away by the support the communities we serve provide. Not only monetarily through events like Match Day or Bowl for Kids Sake, but also through the volunteer hours that are provided in our mentoring programs. Big Brothers Big Sisters will stay forever near and dear to my heart.

“I would like to thank the Shelby and Darke County community for embracing me in my role as the executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters and for always making me feel welcomed and our programs valued,” Bruns added.

Price assumed the role on March 7, where she will manage the dual county agency primarily from the Sidney office. The two-county wide Big Brothers Big Sisters agency also has an office in Greenville at which Price will share time. In addition to her management responsibilities, Price will also lead fundraising and community engagement initiatives, while also managing finance, staff development, and board relations.

Prior to coming to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Price has held several non-profit roles and has extensive experience in fundraising, grant-writing, event planning, and program development. Most recently she was the regional field representative for LifeWise Academy where she worked with local communities in developing new sites for students to receive character education. Prior to that, she worked closely with area churches as an education director and also was a former YWCA assistant program director.

Price, who was originally from Van Wert, moved to Sidney three years ago and resides here with her husband, JR, their two children, John and Cooper, and their dog, Buddy.

Price shares that she envisions this role being one that will allow her to highlight the strengths of the staff and agency as a whole, and champions the ideas of Simon Sinek in saying, “The role of a leader is not to come up with all the great ideas. The role of a leader is to create an environment in which great ideas can happen.”

Price’s background, combined with a deep passion for building a cohesive community of advocates, embodies the positive qualities we all can share with one another, especially in the capacity of mentoring.

Board President Tom Martin said “The Board of Trustees for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County wish to thank Jenny Bruns for her 23 years of service and leadership as the executive director of the BBBS. Jenny exceeded the expectations of the board while elevating the organization and expanding programs and partnerships. We wish her success in her new career path.”

Martin continued, “The board is delighted to welcome Katie Price as the new executive director. Katie has experience in cultivating community transformation by helping others realize their impact, which perfectly aligns with our mission, vision, and strategic goals.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way partner agency in both Shelby and Darke County. More information about the agency and its programs can be found on their website at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org.