Staff report

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School FFA has named Luke Kaiser, Hayley Smith, and Wesley George Members of the Month.

Luke Kaiser is the son of John and Kristi Kaiser. He is a freshman and a second year member of Versailles FFA. Luke participates in monthly meetings, greenhand conference, corn growing contest, fruit sales, wildlife CDE, parliamentary procedure CDE, soil judging CDE, greenhand quiz CDE, family farm safety program, young ag conference, college and military fair, showing livestock at the fair, ag is cool tent, and farm day. His SAE consists of raising market lambs that he shows at the Darke County Fair.

Hayley Smith is the daughter of Doug and Tiphany Stephan. She is a junior and a third year member of Versailles FFA. She has participated in National FFA Convention, State convention, monthly meetings, young ag conference, greenhand conference, outdoor power CDE, wildlife CDE, leadership night, fruit sales, fall harvest sale, farm day, serving at Culver’s, soup and sandwich social, and veterans program. Her SAE consists of milking cows at Albers’ Dairy Farm and exhibiting market hogs at the Darke County Fair.

Wesley George is the son of Dan and Tara George. He is a junior and a four year member of Versailles FFA. He has participated in the canned food drive, monthly meetings, veterans program, fruit sales, color run, farm day, corn growing contest, dairy judging CDE, FFA Week basketball tournament, parliamentary procedure CDE, and ag industrial diagnostics CDE. His SAE consists of working at AL Smith Trucking.

All Versailles FFA Members of the Month received a T-shirt and certificate.