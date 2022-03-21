GCS Board eliminates mask mandate on buses, prepares for summer school

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall March 17. Of particular interest were student successes, Summer School planning, and pending Pre-Apprenticeship opportunities with Sinclair Community College.

Jody Harter, Doug Fries, Jenna Jurosic, Mark Libert, Brad Gettinger, Jim Sommer, Kristi Strawser, and Krista Stump were present along with three additional district staff members. There was no public participation.

Following roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, adoption of agenda, and approval of minutes, Superintendent Doug Fries highlighted several students and student groups/teams for outstanding accomplishments. The following students were recognized for qualifying for OHSAA Southwest District Wrestling: Matthew Edwards, Ben Hartzell (qualified for State), Logan Thatcher, Andrew Winner, Ashton Noggle, and Cameron Preece; and Bowling: Luke Kiser. Caden Lecklider was highlighted for earning MVL 1st Team All-League Swimming. The Financial Analyst Team was recognized for earning first place at BPA’s State Leadership Conference and is headed to Nationals in Dallas, Texas, in May. The GHS Wind Symphony Band was highlighted for their superior (I) rating at district competition and will move on to State in April. Fries also recognized the hard work of Jeremy Woodall and the Supply Chain Management students for the successful hosting of the annual “A Night in Hollywood” event, which raises funds for Darke County Special Olympics.

The district looks forward to the annual “Waves of Pride” art show at the end of the month where the board will select the winner of a $200 award.

Fries announced Board President Mark Libert’s award of 2022 OSBA Star Training as well as Literacy Specialist Tammie Riffle’s selection as Teacher of the Year.

Commendations were extended to the musical accomplishments of GMS Vocal Music Students and director Kari Thompson for “A Winter Review of Music 2022” on March 8; GMS Band with special guest, The Jazz Scene, and directors Brian McKibben and J.R. Price for their March 3 concert; GHS Jazz Scene, Concert Bands, and Orchestra under direction of J.R. Price and Carl Phlipot for their winter concert held Feb. 28; and GHS Vocal Music Students, director Chelsea Whirledge, and piano accompanist Chris Andres for their March 7 winter concert.

Commendations were also extended to Careers with Children and Teaching Professions students for receiving gold medals at FCCLA regionals: Kate Garber, Jenna Hughes, and Haiden Livingston. These students will move on to compete at State level next.

Treasurer’s business included unanimous approval of Treasurer’s February report, Schedule of Bills for February, payment of upcoming bills, filing of permanent appropriations for FY 2022 with Darke County Auditor, authorization of transfers and advances necessary to create a positive balance in a particular fund, petty cash for NJROTC on April 9 and 16 for orienteering meal expenses, and authorization of a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to county auditor.

A resolution authorizing use of Equalis Group Cooperative Purchasing Organization was unanimously approved.

Superintendent’s business included a recommendation of several policies to be reviewed for first reading: Evaluation of Superintendent and Treasurer; Student Conduct on District Managed Transportation; Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation (Administrators and Alternative Administrative License); Educational Options; College Credit Plus; and Blended Learning. Approval of Transportation Plan Form regarding Kindergarten Roundup was unanimously approved as well as the above policies.

Donations were unanimously accepted with appreciation from David Smith for Washington, D.C. trip for two students; Whirlpool for Field House washer and dryer; and more than a dozen donors for “A Night in Hollywood.”

Requests included approval to amend resolution #022-027 on Return to School Guidance 2021-2022 to reflect change in CDC and Darke County Health District’s recommendation to allow wearing of masks on school transportation to be optional beginning March 18.

Contracts included approval of META Solution for Core Services, IEP Anywhere, and Library Services/INFOhio effective July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023; Waibel Energy Systems to repair condensers at K-8 building; Greenville Girls Softball Association (GGSA) for facilities use; Hueston Woods for GCS Board of Education Goat Setting and Review Board Retreat; Harvest Land Co-op, along with City of Greenville, for volume price discount for gasoline and diesel fuel through June 30, 2023; and membership renewal with Ohio School Boards Association for 2022.

Regarding curriculum were numerous requests, all unanimously approved, which will make 2022 Summer School possible in the district:

-Necessary food services, transportation, and custodial employment for Summer School 2022

-Health and P.E. courses in a blended learning environment at no cost to Greenville students; Health/P.E. instructor up to 56 hours

-Summer School for GHS during June 6 to 24 for Virtual Academy and Credit Recovery students with lunch and transportation provided; Virtual Academy Lead Instructor up to 56 hours; Instructor up to 50 hours; Substitute Instructor (if needed) up to 17.5 hours

-Summer Intervention in grades K-8 (outgoing) for Reading and/or Math from Aug. 1 to 19 as identified from spring 2022 MAP scores with lunch and transportation provided; up to four teachers per grade level at a maximum of 92 hours per position as well as one intervention specialist

-Summer School in grades 9-12 (outgoing) for ELA, Geometry, and Algebra I/II from June 6 to July 15 with lunch and transportation provided; up to two teachers per subject and one intervention specialist at a maximum of 116 hours per position

-Summer Counseling Services provided at both K-8 and 9-12 Summer School programs; up to two counselors two days per week per program at maximum of 30 hours total (K-8) and 48 hours (9-12)

-Nursing Services provided at both K-8 and 9-12 Summer School programs; one nurse per program for two hours per day for five days per week up to 30 hours, K-8 and up to 48 hours, 9-12

Additionally, the superintendent recommended approval of the continuation of the GCS Learning Recovery and Extended Learning Plan, submitted previously in April 2021 as well as the approval of Constructin Technology Customer Fee Schedule at $10 per hour, flat rate with customer to provide raw materials.

Furthermore, unanimous approval of collaboration from Sinclair Community College to sponsor Pre-Apprenticeship opportunities in STEM and Education and Training pending signed approval from the Apprenticeship Council of Ohio with updated operating plan to go immediately into effect was granted.

Field trip approvals were granted, including out-of-state trip for four students competing in BPA Nationals in Dallas and their advisor and and overnight trip for 28 students who will compete at FCCLA State Competition as well as three chaperones.

Accepted resignations included Kandee Combs, Seventh-grade Volleyball Coach; Krista Quellhorst, Secretary to Superintendent; and Melinda Robbins, Para Professional GMS.

Classified and certified substitute staff were approved for conditional employment. All unpaid leave requests were approved. Salary increases for change in salary classification as well as tuition reimbursements were unanimously approved as well as all requested reimbursements for professional meeting expenses.

Supplemental contracts were unanimously approved for Softball, Tennis, Soccer Coach, Football, Cross Country, and Volleyball Coaches, Asst. Coaches, Co-Coaches at various levels. Dave Westfall and Craig Riethman were approval as volunteers. Fries stated coaching is set through fall sports at this time.

Libert updated board on Greenville Schools Foundation. The Wave Way plaza has new commemorative bricks placed as of the current week. Applications are being accepted through the end of the month for Linda Dianne Brown and Richard Brown Scholarship Fund as well as the Robert and Mary Beasecker Engineering Scholarship.

Strawser, having been ill, was unable to attend the Business Advisory Council. Fries provided a brief update, including curriculum and program updates, Field House plans, C-TEC and Perkins, Mayor Willman’s update on city plans, and focus on stakeholders.

Stump updated the board on DCCA projects. Dedicated DCCA WiFi as well as a new custodian dedicated to St. Claire Memorial Hall are underway. Stump will be meeting with David Warner regarding Memorial Hall rental prices he described as “archaic.”

Sommer updated the board on three groups of Greenville students attending the Student Achievement Capital Conference in fall. This is quite an achievement as the entire state is limited to 100 groups total with three bing from Greenville City Schools.

Legislatively, Sommer spoke on school funding, highlighting a need to contact legislators and voice opinions when “Call to Action” messages are received. He spoke of his willingness to travel to D.C. as legislative representative if needed as he has nine years’ experience doing so.

Board members then adjourned the meeting at 7:36 p.m. with executive meeting to be held immediately following.

The Greenville City Schools Board of Education meetings are typically held the third Thursday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. in St. Clair Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth Street, Greenville, Ohio. Full meeting minutes are regularly posted on the Board of Education site: www.greenville.k12.oh.us/BoardofEducation.aspx.

