Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

March 5

DOMESTIC: At 3:32 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bellevernon Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the female complainant advised a verbal argument broke out between her and her husband who had left prior to the officers arrival. The complainant refused to give the names of the children present.

March 7

SHOPLIFTING: At 5:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting report. Subsequently Jason Thomas was located and apprehended for having an active warrant out of Darke County. It was found at that time that Thomas was wearing clothing that had come from the listed address that still had the tags on them. The store employees advised they will get in touch with their corporate loss prevention for video surveillance. Officers will follow up with this case once video footage is obtained from the local business.

March 10

DOMESTIC: At 8:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. The female victim advised she got into an argument with her live-in fiance Daniel Campbell. She advised she wanted him trespassed from the property so he couldn’t cause any more issues at her place of employment, and she advised he had yelled numerous times that he was going to blow her brains out. She told officers he sometimes carries a firearm but isn’t supposed to have one because he has felony convictions. Campbell was located and trespassed from the business. On March 11 at 9:45 a.m., officers followed up with the female victim who advised she had gotten a civil protection order against Campbell after the domestic incident, and being followed by him. At 10:28 a.m., she agreed to come to the Greenville Police Department to fill out a statement. Due to the statements written by the victim and witness, Campbell was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated on a $275 bond.

WANTED PERSON: At 2:33 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of West Water Street to serve a felony warrant. Shawn Martin had an active warrant for dangerous drugs with a $7,500 bond. When officers knocked on the door, Steve Bidwell answered and called for a female when asked if Martin was at the residence. The officer asked both the male and female if Martin was at the residence, to which the female replied “He’s not here” “He’s not here.” Officers stationed at the rear of the house observed Martin hiding behind a washing machine, and the arrest was made. The female claimed she had been inside her bedroom all day and did not know that Martin was in her home nor that he had a warrant. The male claimed the female had let Martin into the property without his knowledge. Martin was transported to the jail, and the tenants at the listed address were served a nuisance abatement order. Bidwell was also served a misdemeanor citation for a nuisance abatement violation.

March 11

DOMESTIC: At 3:37 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Main Street in reference to a domestic in progress. The domestic dispute was between a mother and her 16-year-old daughter who live together at the 400 block of East Fifth Street. Upon arrival, the daughter advised her mother and her were involved in a verbal argument in the parking lot when she jumped out of the car and walked into the business. Her mother proceeded to drive out of the parking lot and left the scene prior to officers arrival. Officers dropped the daughter off at a friend’s house due to not being able to make contact with the mother or the family. The mother was eventually reached, and she advised she was OK with her daughter staying there. The argument was only verbal.

WANTED PERSON: At 7 p.m. officers responded to a trespassing complaint at the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue. The complainant advised the subject had been Dustin Brock, and he was in a red Chevy S10. Upon arrival, Brock was seen leaving the parking lot, and a traffic stop was made. He was arrested on two warrants. One was out of Darke County for felony theft, and the other was out of Greenville Police Department for driving under suspension where he must serve three days.

March 12

NOISE COMPLAINT: At 10:20 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Gray Avenue on a reported noise complaint. Upon arrival, officers could hear loud audible music being played inside the residence. Officers tried for several minutes to get an answer at the door, but when the door was opened, officers observed open containers littering the floor, many subjects who appeared to be under the age of 21, and the male subject who answered the door admitted to being under the age of 21. Officers entered the residence and located a white container with marijuana and a marijuana pipe. No one admitted ownership. The 14 guests and the male subject emptied the containers of alcohol into the sink and disposed of the containers. All subjects were released to sober parents, and they were all warned for underage possession of alcohol. The marijuana will be placed into the property room for destruction.

March 13

WANTED PERSON: At 8:28 p.m. officers observed a blue 2009 Chevy Malibu being operated east bound in the alley between the 500 block of East Third Street and the 500 block of East Fourth Street. Officers confirmed the owner had an active warrant, and a traffic stop was made. Ashley Sites was riding passenger and had an active misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply with court order on original charge theft, no bond. The driver was identified as Todd Clark who had an active misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply with court order on the original charge theft, no bond. Both subjects were ordered out of the vehicle and placed under arrest. Sites admitted to being in possession of controlled substances before they were transported to the jail. Hurd’s towing towed the listed vehicle.

PRIV PROP ACC: At 9:31 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a private property accident. The manager advised their ice delivery truck struck the side of the building. The building had visible damage to the northeast corner. The driver of the truck stated he had struck the building with the trailer while making a left turn. The trailer also had visible damage. The manager was given the truck and trailers’ insurance information along with the report number referenced in this incident.

March 14

PROPERTY: At 4:59 p.m. officers were dispatched to the department in reference to found keys. A female came and gave dispatch two Inustrilas Keys that she had found laying on the ground in the 800 block of Russ Road. The keys were placed into property for safekeeping. It is not known who the owner of the keys are.

March 15

WANTED PERSON: At 4:27 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Wagner Avenue in reference of a suspicious male parked in their parking lot in an SUV. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and identified Richard Baldwin who was sleeping in the driver’s seat. Baldwin said he had been trying to get food at the residence and didn’t realize they were closed for the night. He was found to have an active warrant out of Miami County for failure to appear for pretrial on theft, grand theft, and burglary. He was arrested and transported to the Darke/Miami County line at State Route 36.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]