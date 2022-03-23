DCRWC to host GOP Field Director Kairies

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Daniel Kairies at 6:30 p.m. on April 11, 2022, at the Shawnee Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. Kairies is the Regional Field Director for the Ohio Republican Party (ORP), serving the West Region, which includes Darke County.

“Have you ever wondered what is involved in running or volunteering to work on a campaign? Then join us on April 11 to learn what the Ohio Republican Party does, and how you could be an instrumental part in helping your favorite candidate win a political race,” said Jaime LeVeck, DCRWC president.

Before becoming a regional field director for the ORP, Kairies was a field organizer for the Wayne County (Michigan) Republican Party, and a campaign co-manager for Kevin Coleman’s campaign for Michigan State Representative. He also served an internship with the Daisy Alliance. Kairies attended the Michigan State University, and received his master’s degree in Diplomacy from the Patterson School of Diplomacy

The program is free, and does not require reservations. The Club offers an optional dinner at 6 p.m., prior to the speaker’s program. The meal cost per person is $10, and requires reservations. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, April 7, by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477, or emailing her at [email protected]

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Jaime LeVeck at [email protected]