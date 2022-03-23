Whitaker DPC to hold open house

By Tammy Watts

ARCANUM — Whitaker Direct Primary Care (DPC) will be holding a ribbon cutting and open house on Monday, March 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Located at 104 N. Main Street in Arcanum in the former Fox Pharmacy, the practice is “a new model for delivering primary health care,” according to its website, whitakerdpc.com. In a DPC, members pay a fixed monthly rate, usually on a sliding scale, based on age. The fee covers office visits, phone calls, texts, emails, and virtual office visits. Often cheaper than a gym membership, clients benefit from 24/7 access to a primary care provider. Even for people who have insurance, a DPC is often a good investment, as copays for office visits, urgent care, and simple procedures, add up quickly. The DPC, on average, is capable of meeting 80-to-90 percent of preventative and basic health care needs, for one all-inclusive monthly rate. Members also benefit from more personalized care.

The website explains, “Our current traditional healthcare system is broken and is continuing to worsen. Bureaucracy is increasing and constantly interfering in healthcare. At Whitaker DPC we offer an exceptional alternative to the traditional services for primary care. Our focus is to directly care for our patients with an individualized plan. Every patient has a story, and we want to hear that story.”

Whitaker DPC, an independent practice, provides services ranging from school and sports physicals, to benign wart removal and other simple dermatology procedures, along with weight loss counseling, and anxiety and depression treatment. However, the office will not have any schedule DEA pain, anxiety, or ADHD medications on site.

“It’s personalized, old-school medicine, with modern technology,” stated Abby Whitaker, APRN-CNP, owner of Whitaker DPC, and primary care provider.

A graduate of Arcanum Butler, Whitaker started her nursing career at Edison State, earning an Associate’s Degree in applied science/nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, in the cardiovascular surgical unit, and later the ICU. Whitaker continued her education at Indiana Wesleyan University, completing a Bachelor’s Degree, and eventually a Master’s in nursing, with the title Nurse Practitioner. Whitaker worked at The Ohio State University in thoracic surgery, before moving back to Darke County, where she worked with OB/GYN‘s and cardiologists. For the past ten years, she has provided primary care in Arcanum.

For more information, visit whitakerdpc.com, email [email protected], or call 937-662-0181.

Daily Advocate Reporter Tammy Watts can be reached at [email protected]