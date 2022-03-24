DCCA presents Grammy-winning singer

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) will present Mike Farris in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, April 9. Farris, who formed the Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies in 1990, went on to perform with other groups before releasing his first solo album in 2007. In 2015, his Shine for All the People album earned a Grammy Award as Best Roots Gospel Album.

“Mike Farris’ diverse mixture of soul, blues, and gospel will appeal to all fans of good music,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “DCCA is thrilled to bring this remarkable eclectic artist to our community.”

Rolling Stone magazine has called Mike Farris a singer blessed with “a supersized voice filled with the electricity of Saturday night and the godly grace of Sunday mornings.” Based in Nashville, the singer himself says that he is drawn to roots music stemming from the soul of southern church songs. Farris is known for melding the spiritual and the earthy in his music; his recent album Silver and Stone is dedicated to celebrating the steadfastness of his wife and family as they stood by him through his years struggling with addiction and alcoholism.

Sponsor for the Mike Farris show is Greenville National Bank. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knck Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the concert by Mike Farris are $25 for adults; student tickets are half price. To purchase your tickets, contact DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org., by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, OH 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by making an appointment to visit DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show which starts at 8 p.m.